Temasek director Lee Theng Kiat joins SIA board

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Lee Theng Kiat, who is not a nominee of SIA’s largest shareholder, Temasek, will join the board’s executive committee and its safety and risk committee.

SINGAPORE – Lee Theng Kiat, 73, former chief executive officer of Temasek International and a current director of Singapore’s investment company, Temasek , has joined the board of Singapore Airlines (SIA), alongside Carlsberg chairman Henrik Poulsen, 59.

Both of them will serve as independent, non-executive directors, SIA said on Oct 19.

Lee, who is not a nominee of SIA’s largest shareholder, Temasek, will join the board’s executive committee and its safety and risk committee. Poulsen will join the latter committee on Feb 15, 2027.

Lee is currently chairman of Singtel and Singapore Energy Interconnections, and also serves on the board of Temasek Capital China Holdings.

He previously served on the board of SPH Media Trust and was chairman and president of Temasek International, as well as president and CEO of ST Telemedia.

Poulsen previously served as vice-chairman of Novo Nordisk, CEO and president of Orsted, and CEO of TDC. THE BUSINESS TIMES