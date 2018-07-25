Telling changes in Singapore's banking scene

OCBC Bank's plans to halve the number of its bank tellers here over the next two years tell a story about the declining number of customers at physical bank branches.

Many are embracing the convenience of online banking.

Services are now available outside normal banking hours and can be conducted from the comfort of one's home any time of the day. At the same time, more services are being made available online.

ATMs are also now more sophisticated, offering more services that were available previously only at the counter.

Some of the services include cash deposits and larger withdrawals or an update of customers' details, and these will be available with OCBC's new ATMs and digital kiosks. These are being installed across 35 branches by 2020.

DBS Bank has installed several video ATMs which offer "face-to-face" assistance from bank tellers via live-video streaming. Customers can even apply for and obtain a debit card instantly.

In the past five years, OCBC's bank teller headcount has fallen by 15 per cent. There are now more than 300 such tellers across OCBC's 51 branches .

There are plans to train the tellers to take on digital or advisory roles. Some will become "digital ambassadors", guiding customers to use the new machines. At DBS and UOB, bank tellers are also being retrained for higher value-added roles.

Given the fast moving shift towards online banking, it is important that the tellers are given sufficient training so that they can upgrade their skills and be deployed elsewhere.

It is just as important not to overlook the elderly customer who may still be more comfortable with human interaction.