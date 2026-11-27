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Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder in Tata Sons, says N. Chandrasekaran should not have been re-appointed to lead the conglomerate without the consent of both its nominee directors.

BENGALURU – An Indian court on Nov 27 declined to halt a Tata Sons board meeting that is set to discuss steps towards a central bank-mandated stock market listing, in a setback to family patriarch Noel Tata, whose charities oppose the move.

The Reserve Bank of India in November told Tata Sons, which owns nearly 30 group companies, that it must comply with a rule requiring it to list its shares, deepening pressure on the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate to go public after more than a century as a private company.

Tata Sons’ decision to move ahead with a stock market listing and reappoint N. Chandrasekaran as chairman has led to a public rift with its powerful controlling charities, led by Noel Tata.

The trusts took the fight over Chandrasekaran’s reappointment to the high court in Mumbai this week and during the hearing, asked the judge to defer a Nov 30 meeting to prevent its members from undermining the wishes of Noel Tata, who the charities say must approve key decisions.

“If Tata Sons’ board meeting is allowed to proceed, it could set a precedent that Noel Tata’s rights as a trust nominee are not honoured,” said Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the lawyer for the Tata Trusts.

Citing Tata Sons’ internal governance rules, Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder in Tata Sons, says Chandrasekaran should not have been reappointed to lead the conglomerate without the consent of both its nominee directors, including Noel Tata.

Two of the seven charities that control the group have filed challenges in the high court in Mumbai against Chandrasekaran’s reappointment.

Tata Sons opposed the request to halt the board meeting, saying the stock market listing is mandated by the central bank, which has to be informed about the details of the company’s plans by Dec 11.

Internal rules “cannot be read as something that stall functioning of the company”, Tata Sons’ lawyer Harish Salve said.

The court will next take up the case in January. REUTERS