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Taiwan chip giant TSMC says net profit hit record in third quarter

TSMC’s share price has ballooned nearly 60% in 2026.

TAIPEI – Taiwanese chip giant TSMC said on Oct 15 that net profit soared 68.7% to a record high in the third quarter, buoyed by massive global demand for artificial intelligence hardware.

The result marked the sixth straight record quarterly net profit for the company, the world’s biggest contract maker of microchips, including those used in Nvidia AI data centre processors.

But with the AI boom only getting bigger, analysts warn that chipmakers and other tech firms reporting bumper financial results risk being “judged against perfection” by investors.

Meanwhile, the company’s planned expansion into the United States, including building chip plants in Arizona, is also likely to shape its future earnings.

TSMC’s net profit for July to September surged year on year to NT$763.1 billion (S$30.21 billion), beating analyst estimates of NT$739.5 billion.

The result surpassed the company’s previous quarterly record of NT$706.6 billion set in April to June 2026.

Quarterly revenue rose 50.9% to NT$1.5 trillion.

“Our business was supported by strong demand for our leading-edge process technologies,” the company said in a statement.

Governments and tech giants are pouring eye-watering sums into building data centres that can train and run AI tools such as image generators and agents that can execute tasks.

But concerns about overstretched valuations have fuelled fears of a market bubble, along with questions over when the massive investments into AI will reap returns.

TSMC’s share price has ballooned nearly 60% in 2026, adding pressure on its earnings announcement as investors ask how long the good times can last.

TSMC builds chips for the likes of Nvidia, Apple, AMD and Broadcom – meaning it “sits at the very centre of the AI ecosystem”, Zavier Wong, market analyst at eToro, told AFP ahead of the earnings announcement.

“Every leading AI chip still runs through its factories, so for investors, this week’s results are about as close as it gets to a health check on the entire AI build-out.”

Fears over AI’s dangers have intensified in recent weeks, leading to calls for leading US labs to deliberately slow down their technological advancement.

“If the biggest buyers start to pace their spending, whether because of funding costs or AI labs slowing the development of new models, chipmakers would feel it quickly,” Wong said.

TSMC is not the only chip giant enjoying the benefits of the AI boom.

Last week, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics forecast a more than 780% leap in third-quarter operating profit from a year earlier.

But Samsung’s shares still fell because its forecast missed expectations.

“Record profits have become the new normal, and Nvidia has lived with this for years, judged against perfection,” Wong said.

Often, “investors skip straight past the headline numbers and pick through the guidance and the fine print for any warning signs”. AFP