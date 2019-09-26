Sustainability is good for business. How can Asian companies do more?

More than 150 registered events are currently running in New York City as part of Climate Week NYC, championing the sustainability cause and encouraging everyone to join the global conversation on climate change and take action.

At the same time, the United Nations Global Compact is bringing together the world’s leading chief executive officers and corporate sustainability experts to the UN Headquarters for a series of events focused on scaling up climate ambition and speeding up action towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), among others.

Closer to home, climate change and sustainability conversations also continue to take the spotlight after receiving special attention at this year’s National Day Rally. In his rally speech, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong acknowledged that climate change is one of the “gravest challenges facing mankind”, and it could cost a staggering S$100 billion over 100 years to tackle the issue.

That mind-bending figure must have had many business leaders sitting up in alarm. In an economy that is quite possibly headed for a recession, can we possibly allocate even more resources to combat climate change and drive sustainability initiatives?

The answer, surprisingly, is a resounding “yes”. In fact, 2019 may just be a watershed year for corporate adoption of sustainability initiatives and renewable energy.

Findings from a recent study conducted by Schneider Electric and GreenBiz Research revealed ample proof that sustainability initiatives can result in positive business benefits. The study surveyed over 300 sustainability and energy professionals who represent businesses with at least US$100 million in annual revenue.

According to the study, organisations that actively manage for climate change see an average 67 per cent higher return on equity compared to companies that do not. Furthermore, nearly 80,000 emission-reducing projects reported by 190 Fortune 500 companies returned almost US$3.7 billion in savings in 2016 alone.

Clearly, there is a solid business case for investing in sustainability initiatives. In fact, 63 per cent of Fortune 100 companies have already set one or more clean energy targets.

How can businesses in Asia draw on the lessons offered by the research report and embrace climate change action without negatively impacting their bottom lines?

1. Build a business case to secure funding

Building a successful business case for corporate energy and sustainability initiatives is an important first step in the journey to secure funding for these programmes.

In fact, developing a solid business case may even be more important than the immediate availability of capital.

Many energy and sustainability projects have long-term, non-financial benefits. These manifest not only externally — such as enhanced brand image and reduced operating costs — but can also lead to internal benefits like improved worker health, higher productivity, and talent attraction and retention.

As these benefits are promoted more intentionally, with measurable results, project sponsors may find that they have more success getting initiatives funded.

Similarly, Asian businesses looking to effect change must focus on demonstrating return on investment (ROI) and spend more time engaging executive leadership in the potential payback and long-term benefits of energy and sustainability initiatives.

2. Make better use of collected data

Energy and sustainability data come from a wide array of inputs, including utility bills, energy management systems, and even Internet of Things (IOT) devices.

While seemingly daunting, the collection and compilation of data from these sources is the easy part. What is more difficult is ensuring the quality of the data and the efficient sharing of this data to foster collaboration.

In the Schneider Electric study, 90 per cent of respondents who are successful at building business cases and getting funding say that energy and sustainability data is shared across all departments in their companies.

On this front, Asian businesses fare better than their global counterparts — 80 per cent surveyed already share a variety of relevant data, compared to just 65 per cent in Europe.

This practice should take on a newfound sense of urgency in 2019, with corresponding investments in appropriate digital tools and talents to extract value from the data.

3. Go public with your sustainability goals

One of the most apparent signs of corporate leadership in energy and sustainability is the recent acceleration of publicly announced goals. More companies are making quantifiable and measurable sustainability commitments to their customers, shareholders and the broader community at large.

The Schneider Electric research shows that companies with such public commitments are more successful at securing funds and building business cases for their projects. They are also more likely to adopt emerging technologies such as batteries or fuel cells, contributing to greater success rates.

Similarly, by stating a public goal, Asian businesses display a better understanding of how they can fundamentally improve the business through sustainability initiatives and are able to make decisions more quickly and take bigger steps forward.

4. Save money through strategic energy sourcing

A changing energy landscape provides opportunities for businesses to modify their fuel consumption mix and achieve financial benefits as a result.

The recent move to liberalise Singapore’s energy supply market is an apt example of the opportunity to relook how energy is purchased. Growth in renewables in certain markets and segments also creates a variety of new energy sources and suppliers for corporations to consider alongside more traditional power buying.

In addition, the use of data-driven technology can help companies better understand their real-time, interval energy consumption and demand. This may provide the visibility required to curtail use when prices spike. Such data may also enable corporations to negotiate energy supply contracts that are more appropriate for their unique consumption and demand patterns.

5. Accelerate adoption of new technology

As energy efficiency initiatives and renewable energy projects continue to demonstrate clear financial benefits, the demand for their green energy technology is also on the rise.

This includes investments in onsite renewable energy such as solar panels and offsite renewable energy like wind power, and energy attribute certificates.

Asian businesses can view these as confidence-building steps toward investment in more advanced and emerging energy projects such as modular microgrids, battery storage, and combined heat and power approaches.

Drinking our own champagne



Tommy Leong, Zone President of East Asia & Japan at Schneider Electric. PHOTO: SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC



Some great examples of these principles in action in Asia come from none other than Schneider Electric itself.

Our company’s East Asia and Japan regional headquarters in Singapore, for example, will become a carbon neutral building by the middle of next year, made possible because of the use of smart building technologies, installation of On-site Energy Storage and strategic energy purchasing.

The building will be the first among thousands of Schneider Electric office buildings across the world to achieve carbon neutrality, and is the first step towards the company’s goal of being completely carbon neutral by 2030.

In Batam, Indonesia, Schneider Electric’s smart factory is recognised by the World Economic Forum as a Lighthouse of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The factory utilizes a wide range of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies including smart sensors, alarm prediction management, site benchmarking, and augmented reality to create an empowered workforce that has visibility into operations, maintenance, and energy use.

In addition, the factory implements digital tools like planning and scheduling management that provide an end-to-end view of demand, aligns all partners, and engages all workers.

As a result, the factory has so far reported a 44 percent reduction in machine downtime in one year and a 40 percent improvement in on-time delivery.

Take action today

Corporations across the world are leading the efficiency and sustainability charge while reaping positive business benefits. In doing so, they are proactively contributing to our planet’s collective progress towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

At Schneider Electric, many of these goals are close to our heart and are embodied in many of our products, services, and solutions. Our work to improve affordability and accessibility of clean energy, for example, takes aim directly at several of these development goals in one fell swoop. These include “Affordable and Clean Energy”, “Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure”, and “Climate Action”.

Businesses in Asia do not have to be left out of this revolution. They are well-positioned to not just leverage sustainability trends for business benefit but lead the world in driving climate action.

Take the first step towards a better understanding of the factors driving corporations to act on energy and sustainability opportunities, as well as the progress they have made to date, by downloading the full research report by Schneider Electric here: https://hub.resourceadvisor.com/aem-ebooks/corporate-energy-sustainability-programs-research-report.

You can also assess how your company’s initiatives compare to others in your industry by taking Schneider Electric’s Progress Assessment at https://insights.se.com/assessment/#/.

For more information, please visit: https://www.se.com/sg/en/

• Tommy Leong is Zone President of East Asia & Japan at Schneider Electric.