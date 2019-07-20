Surbana to plan Batam digital hub

Urban and infrastructure consultancy group Surbana Jurong has been appointed master planner for the development of a digital economy hub in Nongsa, Indonesia.

The project was awarded by joint-venture parties Sinar Mas Land and Citramas Group.

Surbana Jurong will be responsible for the development of a concept masterplan of the hub, which covers 62ha, including the Eco Digital Project, the Nuvasa Bay Town Centre and the Nongsa Digital Park. It will also take charge of the hub's urban design and architectural concepts.

Nongsa is just 30 minutes from Singapore by ferry and 15 minutes from the Hang Nadim international airport in Batam, making it ideal for the development of the hub, said the joint venture company.

The hub aims to be a digital bridge between Indonesia and Singapore to attract start-ups and local and international companies undertaking digital-related activities. The joint venture company said the hub "will contribute directly to strengthening Indonesia's tech and innovation talent pool".

Singapore will also stand to benefit with more opportunities for local companies to work with Indonesian businesses.

Surbana Jurong has developed masterplans for projects in over 30 countries.

Mr Mike Wiluan, the joint venture's president director, said: "With this appointment, we are able to eloquently materialise our long-term vision to turn Nongsa into a next-generation destination, in tune with the region's emerging prowess in digital commerce, creativity and connectivity."