Subway said to weigh sale that could value it at over $13 billion

NEW YORK - Subway is exploring a potential sale that could value the American sandwich chain at more than US$10 billion (S$13.3 billion), according to a person familiar with the matter.

The process is in its early stages and Subway could still decide against pursuing a sale, said the person, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

“As a privately held company, we don’t comment on ownership structure and business plans,” Subway said in an email. “We continue to be focused on moving the brand forward with our transformational journey to help our franchisees be successful and profitable.”

Subway has long been a potential target for private equity firms, as well as other corporations.

The company is one of the world’s largest quick-service restaurant chains, with about 37,000 locations in more than 100 countries. The company’s rapid growth has tapered off in recent years, however, amid intense competition.

Subway’s deliberations were reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal. BLOOMBERG