Unicorns

Strong showing by tech start-ups

  • Published
    36 min ago

Tech start-ups in Singapore put in a strong showing in the first half of this year with $5.3 billion raised, up from $3.4 billion in the same period last year. Three unicorns were also minted - software firm PatSnap, used car marketplace Carro and payments company Nium.

