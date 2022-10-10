Straits Times Index stocks

Tan Khim Yong
Updated
Published
6 min ago

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST

'VOL

GROSS

HIGH

LOW

COMPANY

TRADEDSALE

+OR-

'000

YIELD %

P/BV

313

261

CapLand Ascendas REI

269

unch

40033

5.7

1.1

236

187

CapLand IntCom T

194

+2

88708

5.4

0.9

430

330

CapitaLandInvest

344

-3

32348

4.4

1.1

876

657

CityDev

783

+23

7114

1.5

0.8

3749

2945

DBS Grp

3347

+8

15089

3.6

1.6

371

227

DFIRG USD US

239

+8

857

4

-

53.5

43.5

Emperador Inc

49

unch

12380

-

-

154

118

Frasers L&C Tr

121

-2

63667

6.3

0.9

84.5

71.5

Genting Sing

80.5

+2

104655

1.2

1.2

580

433

HongkongLand USD US

460

+18

9105

4.8

0.3

6210

4950

JMH USD US

5240

+176

1401

3.8

53.3

3685

2012

Jardine C&C

3542

+163

3161

3.1

1.4

754

504

Keppel Corp

708

+13

12565

4.7

1.1

249

162

Keppel DC Reit

168

-2

25890

5.9

1.2

277

231

Mapletree Ind Tr

238

unch

37022

5.8

1.3

202.7

150

Mapletree Log Tr

157

+1

97674

5.6

1.1

220

167

Mapletree PanAsia Co

177

+5

47867

5.4

1

1354

1098

OCBC Bank

1193

+10

20994

4.4

1

470

294

SATS

296

-5

48959

-

2.1

1013

893

SGX

942 cd

-4

9879

3.4

6.5

562

476

SIA

513

+3

15225

-

0.7

422

341

ST Engineering

341

-17

25972

4.4

4.5

351

184

Sembcorp Ind

308

unch

32893

1.6

1.3

288

231

Singtel

253

-13

170975

3.7

1.5

74

58

ThaiBev

58.5

-1.5

58054

3.4

2

3333

2547

UOB

2670

+54

9611

4.5

1.1

757

640

UOL

654

-11

4362

2.3

0.5

1952

1624

Venture Corp

1700

+57

2951

4.4

1.8

489

369

Wilmar Intl

373

-11

24561

4.2

0.8

167

78

YZJ Shipbldg SGD

118

+15

217558

4.2

1.4

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 10, 2022, with the headline Straits Times Index stocks. Subscribe

