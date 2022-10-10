Straits Times Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST
'VOL
GROSS
HIGH
LOW
COMPANY
TRADEDSALE
+OR-
'000
YIELD %
P/BV
313
261
CapLand Ascendas REI
269
unch
40033
5.7
1.1
236
187
CapLand IntCom T
194
+2
88708
5.4
0.9
430
330
CapitaLandInvest
344
-3
32348
4.4
1.1
876
657
CityDev
783
+23
7114
1.5
0.8
3749
2945
DBS Grp
3347
+8
15089
3.6
1.6
371
227
DFIRG USD US
239
+8
857
4
-
53.5
43.5
Emperador Inc
49
unch
12380
-
-
154
118
Frasers L&C Tr
121
-2
63667
6.3
0.9
84.5
71.5
Genting Sing
80.5
+2
104655
1.2
1.2
580
433
HongkongLand USD US
460
+18
9105
4.8
0.3
6210
4950
JMH USD US
5240
+176
1401
3.8
53.3
3685
2012
Jardine C&C
3542
+163
3161
3.1
1.4
754
504
Keppel Corp
708
+13
12565
4.7
1.1
249
162
Keppel DC Reit
168
-2
25890
5.9
1.2
277
231
Mapletree Ind Tr
238
unch
37022
5.8
1.3
202.7
150
Mapletree Log Tr
157
+1
97674
5.6
1.1
220
167
Mapletree PanAsia Co
177
+5
47867
5.4
1
1354
1098
OCBC Bank
1193
+10
20994
4.4
1
470
294
SATS
296
-5
48959
-
2.1
1013
893
SGX
942 cd
-4
9879
3.4
6.5
562
476
SIA
513
+3
15225
-
0.7
422
341
ST Engineering
341
-17
25972
4.4
4.5
351
184
Sembcorp Ind
308
unch
32893
1.6
1.3
288
231
Singtel
253
-13
170975
3.7
1.5
74
58
ThaiBev
58.5
-1.5
58054
3.4
2
3333
2547
UOB
2670
+54
9611
4.5
1.1
757
640
UOL
654
-11
4362
2.3
0.5
1952
1624
Venture Corp
1700
+57
2951
4.4
1.8
489
369
Wilmar Intl
373
-11
24561
4.2
0.8
167
78
YZJ Shipbldg SGD
118
+15
217558
4.2
1.4