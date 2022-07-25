Straits Times Index stocks

Updated
Published
8 min ago

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST

'VOL

GROSS

HIGH

LOW

COMPANY

TRADEDSALE

+OR-

'000

YIELD %

P/BV

318

267

Ascendas Reit

291

+4

42567

5.2

1.2

236

192

CapLand IntCom T

209

-1

71586

5

1

430

290

CapitaLandInvest

385

+9

18891

3.9

1.2

876

655

CityDev

775

+21

6721

1.5

0.8

169

133

ComfortDelGro

144

+2

18601

2.9

1.1

3749

2918

DBS Grp

3126

+159

20719

3.8

1.5

410

231

DFIRG USD US

294

+5

1632

3.2

-

154

127

Frasers L&C Tr

135

+1

27929

5.7

1

84.5

71

Genting Sing

81

+0.5

165068

1.2

1.2

580

413

HongkongLand USD US

490

+6

6983

4.5

0.3

6328

4998

JMH USD US

5530

+320

1210

3.6

0.6

3200

1893

Jardine C&C

2728

+58

1124

4

1.1

700

504

Keppel Corp

657

+18

8966

5

1

266

187

Keppel DC Reit

199

+3

16047

4.9

1.5

220

173

Mapletree Com Tr

184

+6

35499

5.2

1.1

302

240

Mapletree Ind Tr

263

+3

25116

5.2

1.4

215.7

158

Mapletree Log Tr

174 cd

+3

39338

5.1

1.2

1354

1098

OCBC Bank

1148

+26

21808

4.6

1

470

377

SATS

399

-3

7973

-

2.8

1213

893

SGX

977

-1

9620

3.3

7.4

562

476

SIA

538

+17

26775

-

0.7

422

366

ST Engineering

410

+6

22964

3.7

5.3

310

178

Sembcorp Ind

299

+9

25707

1.7

1.4

288

221

Singtel

265 cd

unch

73585

3.5

1.6

74

62.5

ThaiBev

63

-2.5

128064

3.2

2.2

3333

2528

UOB

2746

+142

12177

4.4

1.1

752

673

UOL

734

+17

3020

2

0.6

1970

1624

Venture Corp

1733

+65

2423

4.3

1.9

489

398

Wilmar Intl

399

-5

19362

3.9

0.9

169

78

YZJ Shipbldg SGD

91.5

+2.5

64557

5.5

0.5

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 25, 2022, with the headline Straits Times Index stocks. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top