Straits Times Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST
'VOL
GROSS
HIGH
LOW
COMPANY
TRADEDSALE
+OR-
'000
YIELD %
P/BV
318
267
Ascendas Reit
283
+4
53528
5.4
1.2
236
192
CapLand IntCom T
222
+1
98514
4.7
1.1
430
290
CapitaLandInvest
384
-5
27155
3.9
1.2
876
655
CityDev
825
+3
6501
1.5
0.9
172
133
ComfortDelGro
143
-1
20147
2.9
1.1
3749
2918
DBS Grp
3013
-87
19757
4
1.4
437
231
DFIRG USD US
290
+9
5024
3.3
-
154
131
Frasers L&C Tr
133
-1
33535
5.8
1
89
71
Genting Sing
77.5
-0.5
45901
1.3
1.2
580
413
HongkongLand USD US
509
-8
21946
4.3
0.3
6551
4998
JMH USD US
5723
-20
1229
3.5
0.6
3200
1893
Jardine C&C
3200
+210
3532
3.4
1.3
700
504
Keppel Corp
690
+6
17639
4.8
1.1
267
191
Keppel DC Reit
202
-3
16402
4.9
1.5
221
173
Mapletree Com Tr
182 cd
+3
65248
5.2
1
302
240
Mapletree Ind Tr
250
+1
19484
5.5
1.3
215.7
158
Mapletree Log Tr
167
+1
55742
5.3
1.1
1354
1098
OCBC Bank
1161
-25
28354
4.6
1
470
376
SATS
409
-1
14530
-
2.9
1213
893
SGX
967
-6
7129
3.3
7.3
562
476
SIA
532
-15
20269
-
0.7
422
366
ST Engineering
409
-4
24413
3.7
5.3
304
178
Sembcorp Ind
278
-1
10083
1.8
1.3
288
221
Singtel
252 cd
-6
129428
3.7
1.5
74
63.5
ThaiBev
67
-1.5
95931
3
2.3
3333
2528
UOB
2768
-124
16276
4.3
1.1
753
673
UOL
733
-5
4019
2
0.6
1970
1624
Venture Corp
1751
-33
2756
4.3
1.9
489
398
Wilmar Intl
414
-5
22369
3.7
1
169
78
YZJ Shipbldg SGD
99
+1.5
96378
5.1
0.5