Straits Times Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST

'VOL

GROSS

HIGH

LOW

COMPANY

TRADEDSALE

+OR-

'000

YIELD %

P/BV

318

267

Ascendas Reit

283

+4

53528

5.4

1.2

236

192

CapLand IntCom T

222

+1

98514

4.7

1.1

430

290

CapitaLandInvest

384

-5

27155

3.9

1.2

876

655

CityDev

825

+3

6501

1.5

0.9

172

133

ComfortDelGro

143

-1

20147

2.9

1.1

3749

2918

DBS Grp

3013

-87

19757

4

1.4

437

231

DFIRG USD US

290

+9

5024

3.3

-

154

131

Frasers L&C Tr

133

-1

33535

5.8

1

89

71

Genting Sing

77.5

-0.5

45901

1.3

1.2

580

413

HongkongLand USD US

509

-8

21946

4.3

0.3

6551

4998

JMH USD US

5723

-20

1229

3.5

0.6

3200

1893

Jardine C&C

3200

+210

3532

3.4

1.3

700

504

Keppel Corp

690

+6

17639

4.8

1.1

267

191

Keppel DC Reit

202

-3

16402

4.9

1.5

221

173

Mapletree Com Tr

182 cd

+3

65248

5.2

1

302

240

Mapletree Ind Tr

250

+1

19484

5.5

1.3

215.7

158

Mapletree Log Tr

167

+1

55742

5.3

1.1

1354

1098

OCBC Bank

1161

-25

28354

4.6

1

470

376

SATS

409

-1

14530

-

2.9

1213

893

SGX

967

-6

7129

3.3

7.3

562

476

SIA

532

-15

20269

-

0.7

422

366

ST Engineering

409

-4

24413

3.7

5.3

304

178

Sembcorp Ind

278

-1

10083

1.8

1.3

288

221

Singtel

252 cd

-6

129428

3.7

1.5

74

63.5

ThaiBev

67

-1.5

95931

3

2.3

3333

2528

UOB

2768

-124

16276

4.3

1.1

753

673

UOL

733

-5

4019

2

0.6

1970

1624

Venture Corp

1751

-33

2756

4.3

1.9

489

398

Wilmar Intl

414

-5

22369

3.7

1

169

78

YZJ Shipbldg SGD

99

+1.5

96378

5.1

0.5

The Straits Times on June 13, 2022

