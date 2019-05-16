Straits Times Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST
'VOL
GROSS
HIGH
LOW
COMPANY
TRADEDSALE
+OR-
'000
YIELD %
P/BV
306
245
Ascendas Reit
290
unch
9483
5.5
1.4
201
161
CapitaCom Trust
191
+1
9338
4.6
1
372
298
CapitaLand
334
+1
12647
3.6
0.7
247
200
CapitaMall Trust
244
unch
7137
4.7
1.2
1217
780
CityDev
854
-14
2376
2.3
0.8
273
207
ComfortDelGro
252
-5
9063
4.2
2
2953
2265
DBS Grp
2629 c1
+19
6091
4.6
1.4
994
702
DairyFarm USD US
750
-19
580
2.8
-
132
85.5
Genting Sing
89.5
-1
22375
3.9
1.3
35
22.5
Golden Agri-Res
27.5
unch
5274
2.1
0.6
34
22.5
HPH Trust USD US
23
-0.5
4706
11.4
0.4
753
588
HongkongLand USD US
680
-2
844
3.2
0.3
7205
1099
JMH USD US
6305
-45
244
2.7
0.7
4078
3155
JSH USD US
3676
+3
165
0.9
0.4
3816
2766
Jardine C&C
3314
-18
307
3.6
1.5
828
567
Keppel Corp
640
-3
2834
4.7
1
1329
1036
OCBC Bank
1119
unch
3533
3.8
1.1
550
455
SATS
521
-5
1611
3.5
3.6
805
672
SGX
736
+3
3073
4.1
8
1184
914
SIA
944
-3
2263
4.2
0.9
292
231
SPH
238
unch
2875
5.5
1.1
405
321
ST Engineering
390
-12
11893
3.8
5.2
311
243
Sembcorp Ind
254
+1
3626
1.6
0.7
346
283
Singtel
313 cd
-2
18570
5.6
1.7
86
57.5
ThaiBev
77 cd
+1.5
15691
0.8
3.6
2995
2380
UOB
2510
-3
2106
4.8
1.1
861
591
UOL
712
+5
1466
2.5
0.6
2229
1320
Venture Corp
1590
+12
1426
4.4
1.9
369
297
Wilmar Intl
350
-2
5412
3
1
165
84
YZJ Shipbldg SGD
146 cd
-2
22475
3.4
1