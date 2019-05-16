Straits Times Index stocks

Published
May 16, 2019, 5:00 am SGT
China Bureau Chief
52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST

'VOL

GROSS

HIGH

LOW

COMPANY

TRADEDSALE

+OR-

'000

YIELD %

P/BV

306

245

Ascendas Reit

290

unch

9483

5.5

1.4

201

161

CapitaCom Trust

191

+1

9338

4.6

1

372

298

CapitaLand

334

+1

12647

3.6

0.7

247

200

CapitaMall Trust

244

unch

7137

4.7

1.2

1217

780

CityDev

854

-14

2376

2.3

0.8

273

207

ComfortDelGro

252

-5

9063

4.2

2

2953

2265

DBS Grp

2629 c1

+19

6091

4.6

1.4

994

702

DairyFarm USD US

750

-19

580

2.8

-

132

85.5

Genting Sing

89.5

-1

22375

3.9

1.3

35

22.5

Golden Agri-Res

27.5

unch

5274

2.1

0.6

34

22.5

HPH Trust USD US

23

-0.5

4706

11.4

0.4

753

588

HongkongLand USD US

680

-2

844

3.2

0.3

7205

1099

JMH USD US

6305

-45

244

2.7

0.7

4078

3155

JSH USD US

3676

+3

165

0.9

0.4

3816

2766

Jardine C&C

3314

-18

307

3.6

1.5

828

567

Keppel Corp

640

-3

2834

4.7

1

1329

1036

OCBC Bank

1119

unch

3533

3.8

1.1

550

455

SATS

521

-5

1611

3.5

3.6

805

672

SGX

736

+3

3073

4.1

8

1184

914

SIA

944

-3

2263

4.2

0.9

292

231

SPH

238

unch

2875

5.5

1.1

405

321

ST Engineering

390

-12

11893

3.8

5.2

311

243

Sembcorp Ind

254

+1

3626

1.6

0.7

346

283

Singtel

313 cd

-2

18570

5.6

1.7

86

57.5

ThaiBev

77 cd

+1.5

15691

0.8

3.6

2995

2380

UOB

2510

-3

2106

4.8

1.1

861

591

UOL

712

+5

1466

2.5

0.6

2229

1320

Venture Corp

1590

+12

1426

4.4

1.9

369

297

Wilmar Intl

350

-2

5412

3

1

165

84

YZJ Shipbldg SGD

146 cd

-2

22475

3.4

1

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 16, 2019, with the headline 'Straits Times Index stocks'.
