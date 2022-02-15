Straits Times Index stocks

Updated
Published
8 min ago

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST

'VOL

GROSS

HIGH

LOW

COMPANY

TRADEDSALE

+OR-

'000

YIELD %

P/BV

318

276

Ascendas Reit

283 cd

-4

13725

5.4

1.2

227

192

CapLand IntCom T

205

-3

21734

5.1

1

377

290

CapitaLandInvest

362

-4

9280

-

-

838

655

CityDev

714

-10

1609

1.7

0.8

184

133

ComfortDelGro

143

-3

8290

1

1.1

3749

2540

DBS Grp

3720 cd

-5

5052

2.3

1.7

480

263

DairyFarm USD US

289

+5

1283

5.7

-

154

133

Frasers L&C Tr

140

-1

7587

5.5

1.1

95.5

71

Genting Sing

77

-1

13098

1.3

1.2

580

413

HongkongLand USD US

571

+10

2005

3.9

0.4

6888

4913

JMH USD US

6023

+2

123

2.9

0.6

2450

1893

Jardine C&C

2180

-20

339

2.6

1.2

612

498

Keppel Corp

604 cd

-2

4215

5.5

0.9

296

211

Keppel DC Reit

216

-4

6944

4.6

1.6

221

178

Mapletree Com Tr

181

-2

20731

5.2

1.1

302

245

Mapletree Ind Tr

250

-4

10978

5

1.4

215.7

168

Mapletree Log Tr

173

-2

21678

4.8

1.3

1344

1045

OCBC Bank

1334

+1

10692

2.4

1.2

459

355

SATS

402

-3

2979

-

2.9

1213

893

SGX

974 xd

-1

3387

3.3

7.4

578

431

SIA

521

-10

5357

-

0.7

410

366

ST Engineering

382

-4

6254

3.9

5.3

249

162

Sembcorp Ind

242

-2

2222

1.7

1.3

263

221

Singtel

255

unch

26727

4.1

1.5

80

63.5

ThaiBev

66

unch

25694

3

0.1

3299

2345

UOB

3270

+10

2994

2.4

1.4

803

676

UOL

730

-11

965

2.1

0.6

2079

1737

Venture Corp

1812

-24

752

4.1

2

564

398

Wilmar Intl

454

+9

10821

4.3

1.5

169

102

YZJ Shipbldg SGD

137

-2

12912

3.3

0.2

