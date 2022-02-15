Straits Times Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST
'VOL
GROSS
HIGH
LOW
COMPANY
TRADEDSALE
+OR-
'000
YIELD %
P/BV
318
276
Ascendas Reit
283 cd
-4
13725
5.4
1.2
227
192
CapLand IntCom T
205
-3
21734
5.1
1
377
290
CapitaLandInvest
362
-4
9280
-
-
838
655
CityDev
714
-10
1609
1.7
0.8
184
133
ComfortDelGro
143
-3
8290
1
1.1
3749
2540
DBS Grp
3720 cd
-5
5052
2.3
1.7
480
263
DairyFarm USD US
289
+5
1283
5.7
-
154
133
Frasers L&C Tr
140
-1
7587
5.5
1.1
95.5
71
Genting Sing
77
-1
13098
1.3
1.2
580
413
HongkongLand USD US
571
+10
2005
3.9
0.4
6888
4913
JMH USD US
6023
+2
123
2.9
0.6
2450
1893
Jardine C&C
2180
-20
339
2.6
1.2
612
498
Keppel Corp
604 cd
-2
4215
5.5
0.9
296
211
Keppel DC Reit
216
-4
6944
4.6
1.6
221
178
Mapletree Com Tr
181
-2
20731
5.2
1.1
302
245
Mapletree Ind Tr
250
-4
10978
5
1.4
215.7
168
Mapletree Log Tr
173
-2
21678
4.8
1.3
1344
1045
OCBC Bank
1334
+1
10692
2.4
1.2
459
355
SATS
402
-3
2979
-
2.9
1213
893
SGX
974 xd
-1
3387
3.3
7.4
578
431
SIA
521
-10
5357
-
0.7
410
366
ST Engineering
382
-4
6254
3.9
5.3
249
162
Sembcorp Ind
242
-2
2222
1.7
1.3
263
221
Singtel
255
unch
26727
4.1
1.5
80
63.5
ThaiBev
66
unch
25694
3
0.1
3299
2345
UOB
3270
+10
2994
2.4
1.4
803
676
UOL
730
-11
965
2.1
0.6
2079
1737
Venture Corp
1812
-24
752
4.1
2
564
398
Wilmar Intl
454
+9
10821
4.3
1.5
169
102
YZJ Shipbldg SGD
137
-2
12912
3.3
0.2