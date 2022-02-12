Straits Times Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST
'VOL
GROSS
HIGH
LOW
COMPANY
TRADEDSALE
+OR-
'000
YIELD %
P/BV
318
276
Ascendas Reit
287 cd
-2
15439
5.3
1.2
227
192
CapLand IntCom T
208
unch
27981
5
1
377
290
CapitaLandInvest
366
-8
9398
-
-
838
655
CityDev
724
-9
1215
1.7
0.8
184
133
ComfortDelGro
146
+1
21157
1
1.2
3744
2540
DBS Grp
3725
+40
6045
2.3
1.7
480
263
DairyFarm USD US
284
-6
2424
5.8
-
154
133
Frasers L&C Tr
141
-2
8468
5.4
1.1
95.5
71
Genting Sing
78
unch
17155
1.3
1.2
580
413
HongkongLand USD US
561
-11
2033
3.9
0.4
6888
4913
JMH USD US
6021
-14
119
2.9
0.6
2450
1893
Jardine C&C
2200
-17
300
2.6
1.3
612
498
Keppel Corp
606 cd
+3
4776
5.4
0.9
296
211
Keppel DC Reit
220
-2
3636
4.5
1.6
221
178
Mapletree Com Tr
183
-1
18620
5.2
1.1
302
245
Mapletree Ind Tr
254
-3
6739
4.9
1.4
215.7
168
Mapletree Log Tr
175
-3
24441
4.8
1.3
1333
1045
OCBC Bank
1333
+9
10393
2.4
1.2
459
355
SATS
405
+1
2803
-
2.9
1213
893
SGX
975 xd
-14
2442
3.3
7.4
578
431
SIA
531
-4
3554
-
0.7
410
366
ST Engineering
386
+1
6350
3.9
5.3
249
162
Sembcorp Ind
244
-1
4058
1.6
1.3
263
221
Singtel
255
unch
23224
4.1
1.5
80
63.5
ThaiBev
66
-0.5
8333
3
0.1
3299
2345
UOB
3260
+6
4090
2.4
1.4
803
676
UOL
741
-10
808
2
0.6
2079
1737
Venture Corp
1836
-18
705
4.1
2
564
398
Wilmar Intl
445
unch
6617
4.4
1.5
169
102
YZJ Shipbldg SGD
139
-1
9411
3.2
0.2