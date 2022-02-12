Straits Times Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST

'VOL

GROSS

HIGH

LOW

COMPANY

TRADEDSALE

+OR-

'000

YIELD %

P/BV

318

276

Ascendas Reit

287 cd

-2

15439

5.3

1.2

227

192

CapLand IntCom T

208

unch

27981

5

1

377

290

CapitaLandInvest

366

-8

9398

-

-

838

655

CityDev

724

-9

1215

1.7

0.8

184

133

ComfortDelGro

146

+1

21157

1

1.2

3744

2540

DBS Grp

3725

+40

6045

2.3

1.7

480

263

DairyFarm USD US

284

-6

2424

5.8

-

154

133

Frasers L&C Tr

141

-2

8468

5.4

1.1

95.5

71

Genting Sing

78

unch

17155

1.3

1.2

580

413

HongkongLand USD US

561

-11

2033

3.9

0.4

6888

4913

JMH USD US

6021

-14

119

2.9

0.6

2450

1893

Jardine C&C

2200

-17

300

2.6

1.3

612

498

Keppel Corp

606 cd

+3

4776

5.4

0.9

296

211

Keppel DC Reit

220

-2

3636

4.5

1.6

221

178

Mapletree Com Tr

183

-1

18620

5.2

1.1

302

245

Mapletree Ind Tr

254

-3

6739

4.9

1.4

215.7

168

Mapletree Log Tr

175

-3

24441

4.8

1.3

1333

1045

OCBC Bank

1333

+9

10393

2.4

1.2

459

355

SATS

405

+1

2803

-

2.9

1213

893

SGX

975 xd

-14

2442

3.3

7.4

578

431

SIA

531

-4

3554

-

0.7

410

366

ST Engineering

386

+1

6350

3.9

5.3

249

162

Sembcorp Ind

244

-1

4058

1.6

1.3

263

221

Singtel

255

unch

23224

4.1

1.5

80

63.5

ThaiBev

66

-0.5

8333

3

0.1

3299

2345

UOB

3260

+6

4090

2.4

1.4

803

676

UOL

741

-10

808

2

0.6

2079

1737

Venture Corp

1836

-18

705

4.1

2

564

398

Wilmar Intl

445

unch

6617

4.4

1.5

169

102

YZJ Shipbldg SGD

139

-1

9411

3.2

0.2

