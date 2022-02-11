Straits Times Index stocks

Updated
Published
4 min ago

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST

'VOL

GROSS

HIGH

LOW

COMPANY

TRADEDSALE

+OR-

'000

YIELD %

P/BV

318

276

Ascendas Reit

289 cd

+1

15314

5.3

1.2

227

192

CapLand IntCom T

208

+2

28702

5

1

377

290

CapitaLandInvest

374

+9

14840

-

-

838

655

CityDev

733

unch

1623

1.6

0.8

184

133

ComfortDelGro

145

+1

11873

1

1.2

3701

2540

DBS Grp

3685

-13

3679

2.4

1.7

480

263

DairyFarm USD US

290

-1

1893

5.7

-

154

133

Frasers L&C Tr

143

+2

9405

5.4

1.2

95.5

71

Genting Sing

78

+0.5

19629

1.3

1.2

580

413

HongkongLand USD US

572

+16

3437

3.8

0.4

6888

4913

JMH USD US

6035

+35

243

2.9

0.6

2450

1893

Jardine C&C

2217

+19

323

2.6

1.3

612

498

Keppel Corp

603 cd

-1

8105

5.5

0.9

296

211

Keppel DC Reit

222

+1

7026

4.4

1.7

221

178

Mapletree Com Tr

184

+1

29166

5.2

1.1

302

245

Mapletree Ind Tr

257

+4

9940

4.9

1.4

215.7

168

Mapletree Log Tr

178

+3

14027

4.7

1.3

1325

1040

OCBC Bank

1324

+2

8526

2.4

1.2

459

355

SATS

404

+2

3131

-

2.9

1213

893

SGX

989 cd

+1

5373

3.2

7.5

578

431

SIA

535

+3

5927

-

0.7

410

366

ST Engineering

385

+4

6803

3.9

5.3

249

162

Sembcorp Ind

245

-1

4450

1.6

1.3

263

221

Singtel

255

unch

37412

4.1

1.5

80

63.5

ThaiBev

66.5

+0.5

15277

3

0.1

3299

2345

UOB

3254

-26

5438

2.4

1.4

803

676

UOL

751

+3

816

2

0.6

2079

1737

Venture Corp

1854

+4

1192

4

2.1

564

398

Wilmar Intl

445

+4

7669

4.4

1.5

169

102

YZJ Shipbldg SGD

140

unch

14316

3.2

0.2

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 11, 2022, with the headline Straits Times Index stocks. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top