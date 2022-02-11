Straits Times Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST
'VOL
GROSS
HIGH
LOW
COMPANY
TRADEDSALE
+OR-
'000
YIELD %
P/BV
318
276
Ascendas Reit
289 cd
+1
15314
5.3
1.2
227
192
CapLand IntCom T
208
+2
28702
5
1
377
290
CapitaLandInvest
374
+9
14840
-
-
838
655
CityDev
733
unch
1623
1.6
0.8
184
133
ComfortDelGro
145
+1
11873
1
1.2
3701
2540
DBS Grp
3685
-13
3679
2.4
1.7
480
263
DairyFarm USD US
290
-1
1893
5.7
-
154
133
Frasers L&C Tr
143
+2
9405
5.4
1.2
95.5
71
Genting Sing
78
+0.5
19629
1.3
1.2
580
413
HongkongLand USD US
572
+16
3437
3.8
0.4
6888
4913
JMH USD US
6035
+35
243
2.9
0.6
2450
1893
Jardine C&C
2217
+19
323
2.6
1.3
612
498
Keppel Corp
603 cd
-1
8105
5.5
0.9
296
211
Keppel DC Reit
222
+1
7026
4.4
1.7
221
178
Mapletree Com Tr
184
+1
29166
5.2
1.1
302
245
Mapletree Ind Tr
257
+4
9940
4.9
1.4
215.7
168
Mapletree Log Tr
178
+3
14027
4.7
1.3
1325
1040
OCBC Bank
1324
+2
8526
2.4
1.2
459
355
SATS
404
+2
3131
-
2.9
1213
893
SGX
989 cd
+1
5373
3.2
7.5
578
431
SIA
535
+3
5927
-
0.7
410
366
ST Engineering
385
+4
6803
3.9
5.3
249
162
Sembcorp Ind
245
-1
4450
1.6
1.3
263
221
Singtel
255
unch
37412
4.1
1.5
80
63.5
ThaiBev
66.5
+0.5
15277
3
0.1
3299
2345
UOB
3254
-26
5438
2.4
1.4
803
676
UOL
751
+3
816
2
0.6
2079
1737
Venture Corp
1854
+4
1192
4
2.1
564
398
Wilmar Intl
445
+4
7669
4.4
1.5
169
102
YZJ Shipbldg SGD
140
unch
14316
3.2
0.2