Straits Times Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST
'VOL
GROSS
HIGH
LOW
COMPANY
TRADEDSALE
+OR-
'000
YIELD %
P/BV
318
276
Ascendas Reit
278
-1
11888
5.3
1.2
227
192
CapLand IntCom T
205 cd
-2
20111
5.1
1
377
290
CapitaLandInvest
351
unch
5697
-
-
838
655
CityDev
710
-4
1359
1.7
0.8
184
133
ComfortDelGro
141
+1
9019
1
1.1
3648
2531
DBS Grp
3648
+53
4756
2.4
1.7
480
263
DairyFarm USD US
276
+3
1069
6
-
154
133
Frasers L&C Tr
139
-1
7511
5.5
1.1
95.5
71
Genting Sing
76
+1
14657
1.3
1.2
580
413
HongkongLand USD US
558
-1
1835
3.9
0.4
6888
4913
JMH USD US
6096
+81
139
2.8
0.6
2450
1893
Jardine C&C
2134
+16
469
2.7
1.2
595
498
Keppel Corp
589 cd
-1
5738
5.6
0.9
304
211
Keppel DC Reit
214
-3
7782
4.6
1.6
221
178
Mapletree Com Tr
179
-3
20331
5.3
1
302
245
Mapletree Ind Tr
249
-3
12628
5
1.4
215.7
168
Mapletree Log Tr
170 cd
-2
17011
4.9
1.2
1296
1030
OCBC Bank
1296
+16
7668
2.5
1.1
459
355
SATS
406
+9
3162
-
2.9
1213
893
SGX
986 cd
+46
12841
3.2
7.5
578
418
SIA
526
+16
11959
-
0.7
410
366
ST Engineering
379
+6
6068
4
5.2
249
162
Sembcorp Ind
244
+3
10091
1.6
1.3
263
221
Singtel
253
+2
25726
4.2
1.5
85
63.5
ThaiBev
66.5 xd
+0.5
16592
3
0.1
3192
2345
UOB
3192
+62
4505
2.4
1.4
803
676
UOL
730
+4
1227
2.1
0.6
2079
1737
Venture Corp
1760
unch
951
4.3
2
564
398
Wilmar Intl
440
+3
5272
4.4
1.5
169
97.5
YZJ Shipbldg SGD
135
+3
18329
3.3
0.2