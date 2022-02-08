Straits Times Index stocks

Updated
Published
5 min ago

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST

'VOL

GROSS

HIGH

LOW

COMPANY

TRADEDSALE

+OR-

'000

YIELD %

P/BV

318

276

Ascendas Reit

278

-1

11888

5.3

1.2

227

192

CapLand IntCom T

205 cd

-2

20111

5.1

1

377

290

CapitaLandInvest

351

unch

5697

-

-

838

655

CityDev

710

-4

1359

1.7

0.8

184

133

ComfortDelGro

141

+1

9019

1

1.1

3648

2531

DBS Grp

3648

+53

4756

2.4

1.7

480

263

DairyFarm USD US

276

+3

1069

6

-

154

133

Frasers L&C Tr

139

-1

7511

5.5

1.1

95.5

71

Genting Sing

76

+1

14657

1.3

1.2

580

413

HongkongLand USD US

558

-1

1835

3.9

0.4

6888

4913

JMH USD US

6096

+81

139

2.8

0.6

2450

1893

Jardine C&C

2134

+16

469

2.7

1.2

595

498

Keppel Corp

589 cd

-1

5738

5.6

0.9

304

211

Keppel DC Reit

214

-3

7782

4.6

1.6

221

178

Mapletree Com Tr

179

-3

20331

5.3

1

302

245

Mapletree Ind Tr

249

-3

12628

5

1.4

215.7

168

Mapletree Log Tr

170 cd

-2

17011

4.9

1.2

1296

1030

OCBC Bank

1296

+16

7668

2.5

1.1

459

355

SATS

406

+9

3162

-

2.9

1213

893

SGX

986 cd

+46

12841

3.2

7.5

578

418

SIA

526

+16

11959

-

0.7

410

366

ST Engineering

379

+6

6068

4

5.2

249

162

Sembcorp Ind

244

+3

10091

1.6

1.3

263

221

Singtel

253

+2

25726

4.2

1.5

85

63.5

ThaiBev

66.5 xd

+0.5

16592

3

0.1

3192

2345

UOB

3192

+62

4505

2.4

1.4

803

676

UOL

730

+4

1227

2.1

0.6

2079

1737

Venture Corp

1760

unch

951

4.3

2

564

398

Wilmar Intl

440

+3

5272

4.4

1.5

169

97.5

YZJ Shipbldg SGD

135

+3

18329

3.3

0.2

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 08, 2022, with the headline Straits Times Index stocks. Subscribe

