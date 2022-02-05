Straits Times Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST
'VOL
GROSS
HIGH
LOW
COMPANY
TRADEDSALE
+OR-
'000
YIELD %
P/BV
318
276
Ascendas Reit
279
+2
8953
5.3
1.2
227
192
CapLand IntCom T
207 cd
+5
37442
5
1
377
290
CapitaLandInvest
351
+3
5721
-
-
838
655
CityDev
714
+3
1186
1.7
0.8
184
133
ComfortDelGro
140
+1
4998
1
1.1
3619
2519
DBS Grp
3595
+25
3634
2.4
1.7
480
263
DairyFarm USD US
273
+3
1212
6
-
154
133
Frasers L&C Tr
140
+1
16672
5.5
1.1
95.5
71
Genting Sing
75
unch
14808
1.3
1.2
580
413
HongkongLand USD US
559
-11
2306
3.9
0.4
6888
4913
JMH USD US
6015
-20
185
2.9
0.6
2450
1893
Jardine C&C
2118
+33
399
2.7
1.2
593
496
Keppel Corp
590 cd
+15
8619
5.6
0.9
304
211
Keppel DC Reit
217
+2
9201
4.5
1.6
221
179
Mapletree Com Tr
182
+2
27561
5.2
1.1
302
248
Mapletree Ind Tr
252 xd
+2
7326
5
1.4
215.7
168
Mapletree Log Tr
172 cd
+1
21535
4.8
1.3
1288
1026
OCBC Bank
1280
+1
6239
2.5
1.1
459
355
SATS
397
+3
1010
-
2.8
1213
893
SGX
940
-2
2447
3.4
7.2
578
412
SIA
510
unch
3706
-
0.7
410
366
ST Engineering
373
unch
4903
4
5.1
242
162
Sembcorp Ind
241
+7
6622
1.7
1.3
263
221
Singtel
251
+1
25154
4.2
1.5
85
63.5
ThaiBev
66 xd
+0.5
34456
3
0.1
3130
2336
UOB
3130
+30
4153
2.5
1.3
803
676
UOL
726
-7
4094
2.1
0.6
2079
1737
Venture Corp
1760
-13
1029
4.3
2
564
398
Wilmar Intl
437
-3
5651
4.5
1.4
169
96.5
YZJ Shipbldg SGD
132
unch
9317
3.4
0.2