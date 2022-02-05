Straits Times Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST

'VOL

GROSS

HIGH

LOW

COMPANY

TRADEDSALE

+OR-

'000

YIELD %

P/BV

318

276

Ascendas Reit

279

+2

8953

5.3

1.2

227

192

CapLand IntCom T

207 cd

+5

37442

5

1

377

290

CapitaLandInvest

351

+3

5721

-

-

838

655

CityDev

714

+3

1186

1.7

0.8

184

133

ComfortDelGro

140

+1

4998

1

1.1

3619

2519

DBS Grp

3595

+25

3634

2.4

1.7

480

263

DairyFarm USD US

273

+3

1212

6

-

154

133

Frasers L&C Tr

140

+1

16672

5.5

1.1

95.5

71

Genting Sing

75

unch

14808

1.3

1.2

580

413

HongkongLand USD US

559

-11

2306

3.9

0.4

6888

4913

JMH USD US

6015

-20

185

2.9

0.6

2450

1893

Jardine C&C

2118

+33

399

2.7

1.2

593

496

Keppel Corp

590 cd

+15

8619

5.6

0.9

304

211

Keppel DC Reit

217

+2

9201

4.5

1.6

221

179

Mapletree Com Tr

182

+2

27561

5.2

1.1

302

248

Mapletree Ind Tr

252 xd

+2

7326

5

1.4

215.7

168

Mapletree Log Tr

172 cd

+1

21535

4.8

1.3

1288

1026

OCBC Bank

1280

+1

6239

2.5

1.1

459

355

SATS

397

+3

1010

-

2.8

1213

893

SGX

940

-2

2447

3.4

7.2

578

412

SIA

510

unch

3706

-

0.7

410

366

ST Engineering

373

unch

4903

4

5.1

242

162

Sembcorp Ind

241

+7

6622

1.7

1.3

263

221

Singtel

251

+1

25154

4.2

1.5

85

63.5

ThaiBev

66 xd

+0.5

34456

3

0.1

3130

2336

UOB

3130

+30

4153

2.5

1.3

803

676

UOL

726

-7

4094

2.1

0.6

2079

1737

Venture Corp

1760

-13

1029

4.3

2

564

398

Wilmar Intl

437

-3

5651

4.5

1.4

169

96.5

YZJ Shipbldg SGD

132

unch

9317

3.4

0.2

