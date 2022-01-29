Straits Times Index stocks

Updated
Published
5 min ago

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST

'VOL

GROSS

HIGH

LOW

COMPANY

TRADEDSALE

+OR-

'000

YIELD %

P/BV

318

280

Ascendas Reit

280

-2

16919

5.2

1.2

227

194

CapLand IntCom T

194 cd

-2

35986

4.5

0.9

377

290

CapitaLandInvest

350

-4

12769

-

-

838

655

CityDev

697

-11

2921

1.7

0.8

184

133

ComfortDelGro

136

unch

3047

1.1

1.1

3613

2481

DBS Grp

3482

-44

9305

2.5

1.6

480

263

DairyFarm USD US

268

-2

1071

6.2

-

154

133

Frasers L&C Tr

137

-2

7044

5.6

1.1

95.5

71

Genting Sing

72

-0.5

36590

1.4

1.1

580

413

HongkongLand USD US

547

-4

3480

4

0.4

6888

4913

JMH USD US

5988

+50

1016

2.9

0.6

2450

1893

Jardine C&C

2033

-11

216

2.8

1.2

573

481

Keppel Corp

561 cd

+32

19934

5.9

0.9

304

215

Keppel DC Reit

216 cd

-1

11350

4.6

1.6

221

180

Mapletree Com Tr

181

-4

25881

5.2

1.1

302

250

Mapletree Ind Tr

251 cd

-2

12701

5

1.4

215.7

168

Mapletree Log Tr

169

-3

31996

4.9

1.3

1277

1017

OCBC Bank

1242

+4

18334

2.6

1.1

459

355

SATS

385

-5

1983

-

2.7

1213

893

SGX

934

-12

7596

3.4

7.2

578

405

SIA

496

unch

7268

-

0.7

410

366

ST Engineering

366

-3

7554

4.1

5

233

162

Sembcorp Ind

229

+3

7352

1.7

1.2

263

221

Singtel

246

-4

55059

4.3

1.5

85

63.5

ThaiBev

65 cd

+0.5

20263

3.1

0.1

3039

2308

UOB

2995

-18

8821

2.6

1.3

803

676

UOL

728

-6

2236

2.1

0.6

2079

1737

Venture Corp

1769

-14

1340

4.2

2

564

398

Wilmar Intl

426

+3

11015

4.6

1.4

169

96.5

YZJ Shipbldg SGD

128

-1

8760

3.5

0.1

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 29, 2022, with the headline Straits Times Index stocks. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top