Straits Times Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST
'VOL
GROSS
HIGH
LOW
COMPANY
TRADEDSALE
+OR-
'000
YIELD %
P/BV
318
280
Ascendas Reit
280
-2
16919
5.2
1.2
227
194
CapLand IntCom T
194 cd
-2
35986
4.5
0.9
377
290
CapitaLandInvest
350
-4
12769
-
-
838
655
CityDev
697
-11
2921
1.7
0.8
184
133
ComfortDelGro
136
unch
3047
1.1
1.1
3613
2481
DBS Grp
3482
-44
9305
2.5
1.6
480
263
DairyFarm USD US
268
-2
1071
6.2
-
154
133
Frasers L&C Tr
137
-2
7044
5.6
1.1
95.5
71
Genting Sing
72
-0.5
36590
1.4
1.1
580
413
HongkongLand USD US
547
-4
3480
4
0.4
6888
4913
JMH USD US
5988
+50
1016
2.9
0.6
2450
1893
Jardine C&C
2033
-11
216
2.8
1.2
573
481
Keppel Corp
561 cd
+32
19934
5.9
0.9
304
215
Keppel DC Reit
216 cd
-1
11350
4.6
1.6
221
180
Mapletree Com Tr
181
-4
25881
5.2
1.1
302
250
Mapletree Ind Tr
251 cd
-2
12701
5
1.4
215.7
168
Mapletree Log Tr
169
-3
31996
4.9
1.3
1277
1017
OCBC Bank
1242
+4
18334
2.6
1.1
459
355
SATS
385
-5
1983
-
2.7
1213
893
SGX
934
-12
7596
3.4
7.2
578
405
SIA
496
unch
7268
-
0.7
410
366
ST Engineering
366
-3
7554
4.1
5
233
162
Sembcorp Ind
229
+3
7352
1.7
1.2
263
221
Singtel
246
-4
55059
4.3
1.5
85
63.5
ThaiBev
65 cd
+0.5
20263
3.1
0.1
3039
2308
UOB
2995
-18
8821
2.6
1.3
803
676
UOL
728
-6
2236
2.1
0.6
2079
1737
Venture Corp
1769
-14
1340
4.2
2
564
398
Wilmar Intl
426
+3
11015
4.6
1.4
169
96.5
YZJ Shipbldg SGD
128
-1
8760
3.5
0.1