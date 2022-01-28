Straits Times Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST

'VOL

GROSS

HIGH

LOW

COMPANY

TRADEDSALE

+OR-

'000

YIELD %

P/BV

318

281

Ascendas Reit

282

-3

14237

5.2

1.2

227

195

CapLand IntCom T

196

-2

28490

4.4

1

377

290

CapitaLandInvest

354

-7

12067

-

-

838

655

CityDev

708

-5

1909

1.7

0.8

184

133

ComfortDelGro

136

-1

7707

1.1

1.1

3613

2481

DBS Grp

3526

-5

5699

2.5

1.6

480

263

DairyFarm USD US

270

-14

3280

6.1

-

154

133

Frasers L&C Tr

139

-5

14339

5.5

1.1

95.5

71

Genting Sing

72.5

-2.5

37299

1.4

1.1

580

413

HongkongLand USD US

551

+1

4548

4

0.4

6888

4913

JMH USD US

5938

-29

430

2.9

0.6

2450

1893

Jardine C&C

2044

+15

268

2.8

1.2

561

481

Keppel Corp

529

-6

3459

1.9

0.9

304

216

Keppel DC Reit

217 cd

-5

9839

4.5

1.6

221

180

Mapletree Com Tr

185

+1

18760

5.1

1.1

302

250.2

Mapletree Ind Tr

253 cd

-8

25035

5

1.4

215.7

170

Mapletree Log Tr

172

-3

18670

4.8

1.3

1277

1017

OCBC Bank

1238

+3

11037

2.6

1.1

459

355

SATS

390

-2

1183

-

2.8

1213

893

SGX

946

-9

4873

3.4

7.3

578

405

SIA

496

-8

5537

-

0.7

410

366

ST Engineering

369

-2

5194

4.1

5.1

228

162

Sembcorp Ind

226

+3

5170

1.8

1.2

263

221

Singtel

250

+1

34605

4.2

1.5

85

63.5

ThaiBev

64.5 cd

unch

14597

3.1

0.1

3039

2308

UOB

3013

+11

4108

2.6

1.3

803

676

UOL

734

+2

1597

2

0.6

2079

1737

Venture Corp

1783

unch

1192

4.2

2

564

398

Wilmar Intl

423

-4

7000

4.6

1.4

169

96.5

YZJ Shipbldg SGD

129

unch

12030

3.5

0.1

