Straits Times Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST
'VOL
GROSS
HIGH
LOW
COMPANY
TRADEDSALE
+OR-
'000
YIELD %
P/BV
318
281
Ascendas Reit
282
-3
14237
5.2
1.2
227
195
CapLand IntCom T
196
-2
28490
4.4
1
377
290
CapitaLandInvest
354
-7
12067
-
-
838
655
CityDev
708
-5
1909
1.7
0.8
184
133
ComfortDelGro
136
-1
7707
1.1
1.1
3613
2481
DBS Grp
3526
-5
5699
2.5
1.6
480
263
DairyFarm USD US
270
-14
3280
6.1
-
154
133
Frasers L&C Tr
139
-5
14339
5.5
1.1
95.5
71
Genting Sing
72.5
-2.5
37299
1.4
1.1
580
413
HongkongLand USD US
551
+1
4548
4
0.4
6888
4913
JMH USD US
5938
-29
430
2.9
0.6
2450
1893
Jardine C&C
2044
+15
268
2.8
1.2
561
481
Keppel Corp
529
-6
3459
1.9
0.9
304
216
Keppel DC Reit
217 cd
-5
9839
4.5
1.6
221
180
Mapletree Com Tr
185
+1
18760
5.1
1.1
302
250.2
Mapletree Ind Tr
253 cd
-8
25035
5
1.4
215.7
170
Mapletree Log Tr
172
-3
18670
4.8
1.3
1277
1017
OCBC Bank
1238
+3
11037
2.6
1.1
459
355
SATS
390
-2
1183
-
2.8
1213
893
SGX
946
-9
4873
3.4
7.3
578
405
SIA
496
-8
5537
-
0.7
410
366
ST Engineering
369
-2
5194
4.1
5.1
228
162
Sembcorp Ind
226
+3
5170
1.8
1.2
263
221
Singtel
250
+1
34605
4.2
1.5
85
63.5
ThaiBev
64.5 cd
unch
14597
3.1
0.1
3039
2308
UOB
3013
+11
4108
2.6
1.3
803
676
UOL
734
+2
1597
2
0.6
2079
1737
Venture Corp
1783
unch
1192
4.2
2
564
398
Wilmar Intl
423
-4
7000
4.6
1.4
169
96.5
YZJ Shipbldg SGD
129
unch
12030
3.5
0.1