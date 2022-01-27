Straits Times Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST
'VOL
GROSS
HIGH
LOW
COMPANY
TRADEDSALE
+OR-
'000
YIELD %
P/BV
318
282
Ascendas Reit
285
+1
7981
5.2
1.3
227
195
CapLand IntCom T
198
-2
14629
4.4
1
377
290
CapitaLandInvest
361
+2
7493
-
-
838
655
CityDev
713
+10
1309
1.7
0.8
184
133
ComfortDelGro
137
+1
14499
1
1.1
3613
2481
DBS Grp
3531
+11
5039
2.5
1.6
480
263
DairyFarm USD US
284
-2
872
5.8
-
154
133
Frasers L&C Tr
144
+1
8966
5.3
1.2
95.5
71
Genting Sing
75
+1
12095
1.3
1.2
580
413
HongkongLand USD US
550
+3
1994
4
0.4
6888
4913
JMH USD US
5967
-13
229
2.9
0.6
2450
1893
Jardine C&C
2029
+13
267
2.8
1.2
562
481
Keppel Corp
535
+4
1776
1.9
0.9
304
216
Keppel DC Reit
222 cd
+3
8378
4.4
1.7
221
180
Mapletree Com Tr
184
+1
18582
5.2
1.1
302
250.2
Mapletree Ind Tr
261 cd
+2
10836
4.8
1.5
215.7
173
Mapletree Log Tr
175
unch
11861
4.8
1.3
1277
1017
OCBC Bank
1235
+20
6949
2.6
1.1
459
355
SATS
392
unch
732
-
2.8
1213
893
SGX
955
+15
4097
3.4
7.3
578
405
SIA
504
+6
2423
-
0.7
410
366
ST Engineering
371
+1
2373
4
5.1
228
162
Sembcorp Ind
223
+2
5774
1.8
1.2
263
221
Singtel
249
+2
30668
4.2
1.5
85
63.5
ThaiBev
64.5 cd
-0.5
8652
3.1
0.1
3039
2308
UOB
3002
+29
2278
2.6
1.3
803
676
UOL
732
+13
919
2
0.6
2079
1737
Venture Corp
1783
-6
777
4.2
2
564
398
Wilmar Intl
427
+10
4273
4.6
1.4
169
96.5
YZJ Shipbldg SGD
129
+3
14223
3.5
0.1