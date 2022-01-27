Straits Times Index stocks

Updated
Published
4 min ago

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST

'VOL

GROSS

HIGH

LOW

COMPANY

TRADEDSALE

+OR-

'000

YIELD %

P/BV

318

282

Ascendas Reit

285

+1

7981

5.2

1.3

227

195

CapLand IntCom T

198

-2

14629

4.4

1

377

290

CapitaLandInvest

361

+2

7493

-

-

838

655

CityDev

713

+10

1309

1.7

0.8

184

133

ComfortDelGro

137

+1

14499

1

1.1

3613

2481

DBS Grp

3531

+11

5039

2.5

1.6

480

263

DairyFarm USD US

284

-2

872

5.8

-

154

133

Frasers L&C Tr

144

+1

8966

5.3

1.2

95.5

71

Genting Sing

75

+1

12095

1.3

1.2

580

413

HongkongLand USD US

550

+3

1994

4

0.4

6888

4913

JMH USD US

5967

-13

229

2.9

0.6

2450

1893

Jardine C&C

2029

+13

267

2.8

1.2

562

481

Keppel Corp

535

+4

1776

1.9

0.9

304

216

Keppel DC Reit

222 cd

+3

8378

4.4

1.7

221

180

Mapletree Com Tr

184

+1

18582

5.2

1.1

302

250.2

Mapletree Ind Tr

261 cd

+2

10836

4.8

1.5

215.7

173

Mapletree Log Tr

175

unch

11861

4.8

1.3

1277

1017

OCBC Bank

1235

+20

6949

2.6

1.1

459

355

SATS

392

unch

732

-

2.8

1213

893

SGX

955

+15

4097

3.4

7.3

578

405

SIA

504

+6

2423

-

0.7

410

366

ST Engineering

371

+1

2373

4

5.1

228

162

Sembcorp Ind

223

+2

5774

1.8

1.2

263

221

Singtel

249

+2

30668

4.2

1.5

85

63.5

ThaiBev

64.5 cd

-0.5

8652

3.1

0.1

3039

2308

UOB

3002

+29

2278

2.6

1.3

803

676

UOL

732

+13

919

2

0.6

2079

1737

Venture Corp

1783

-6

777

4.2

2

564

398

Wilmar Intl

427

+10

4273

4.6

1.4

169

96.5

YZJ Shipbldg SGD

129

+3

14223

3.5

0.1

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 27, 2022, with the headline Straits Times Index stocks. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top