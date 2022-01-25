Straits Times Index stocks

Updated
Published
2 min ago

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST

'VOL

GROSS

HIGH

LOW

COMPANY

TRADEDSALE

+OR-

'000

YIELD %

P/BV

318

283

Ascendas Reit

286

-3

8217

5.1

1.3

229

195

CapLand IntCom T

201

unch

14877

4.3

1

377

290

CapitaLandInvest

364

-2

5822

-

-

838

655

CityDev

712

-3

1522

1.7

0.8

184

133

ComfortDelGro

136

-2

23911

1.1

1.1

3613

2481

DBS Grp

3566

+11

3017

2.4

1.7

480

263

DairyFarm USD US

289

+1

363

5.7

-

154

133

Frasers L&C Tr

144

-1

5427

5.3

1.2

95.5

71

Genting Sing

76

-1.5

18319

1.3

1.2

580

413

HongkongLand USD US

549

+2

1756

4

0.4

6888

4913

JMH USD US

5930

-30

103

2.9

0.6

2450

1893

Jardine C&C

2042

-18

344

2.8

1.2

568

481

Keppel Corp

540

+2

3209

1.9

0.9

304

225

Keppel DC Reit

225

-1

4493

4.1

1.8

221

180

Mapletree Com Tr

184

-2

8774

5.2

1.1

302

250.2

Mapletree Ind Tr

262

-3

8294

4.8

1.5

215.7

174

Mapletree Log Tr

176

-2

9452

4.7

1.3

1277

1017

OCBC Bank

1230

-1

4651

2.6

1.1

459

355

SATS

398

-1

1003

-

2.8

1213

893

SGX

951

-5

3126

3.4

7.3

578

405

SIA

507

-4

3184

-

0.7

410

366

ST Engineering

372

-2

2304

4

5.1

228

162

Sembcorp Ind

221

-1

2998

1.8

1.2

263

221

Singtel

249

+1

32303

4.2

1.5

85

63.5

ThaiBev

66 cd

unch

12921

3

0.1

3039

2308

UOB

3001

-36

2245

2.6

1.3

803

676

UOL

727

unch

821

2.1

0.6

2079

1737

Venture Corp

1816

-7

526

4.1

2

564

398

Wilmar Intl

427

-8

5137

4.6

1.4

169

96.5

YZJ Shipbldg SGD

132

unch

9597

3.4

0.2

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 25, 2022, with the headline Straits Times Index stocks. Subscribe

