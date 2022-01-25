Straits Times Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST
'VOL
GROSS
HIGH
LOW
COMPANY
TRADEDSALE
+OR-
'000
YIELD %
P/BV
318
283
Ascendas Reit
286
-3
8217
5.1
1.3
229
195
CapLand IntCom T
201
unch
14877
4.3
1
377
290
CapitaLandInvest
364
-2
5822
-
-
838
655
CityDev
712
-3
1522
1.7
0.8
184
133
ComfortDelGro
136
-2
23911
1.1
1.1
3613
2481
DBS Grp
3566
+11
3017
2.4
1.7
480
263
DairyFarm USD US
289
+1
363
5.7
-
154
133
Frasers L&C Tr
144
-1
5427
5.3
1.2
95.5
71
Genting Sing
76
-1.5
18319
1.3
1.2
580
413
HongkongLand USD US
549
+2
1756
4
0.4
6888
4913
JMH USD US
5930
-30
103
2.9
0.6
2450
1893
Jardine C&C
2042
-18
344
2.8
1.2
568
481
Keppel Corp
540
+2
3209
1.9
0.9
304
225
Keppel DC Reit
225
-1
4493
4.1
1.8
221
180
Mapletree Com Tr
184
-2
8774
5.2
1.1
302
250.2
Mapletree Ind Tr
262
-3
8294
4.8
1.5
215.7
174
Mapletree Log Tr
176
-2
9452
4.7
1.3
1277
1017
OCBC Bank
1230
-1
4651
2.6
1.1
459
355
SATS
398
-1
1003
-
2.8
1213
893
SGX
951
-5
3126
3.4
7.3
578
405
SIA
507
-4
3184
-
0.7
410
366
ST Engineering
372
-2
2304
4
5.1
228
162
Sembcorp Ind
221
-1
2998
1.8
1.2
263
221
Singtel
249
+1
32303
4.2
1.5
85
63.5
ThaiBev
66 cd
unch
12921
3
0.1
3039
2308
UOB
3001
-36
2245
2.6
1.3
803
676
UOL
727
unch
821
2.1
0.6
2079
1737
Venture Corp
1816
-7
526
4.1
2
564
398
Wilmar Intl
427
-8
5137
4.6
1.4
169
96.5
YZJ Shipbldg SGD
132
unch
9597
3.4
0.2