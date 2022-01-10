Straits Times Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST
'VOL
GROSS
HIGH
LOW
COMPANY
TRADEDSALE
+OR-
'000
YIELD %
P/BV
318
283
Ascendas Reit
291
-4
50446
5
1.3
239
195
CapLand IntCom T
202
-2
106892
4.3
1
377
290
CapitaLandInvest
362
+21
68327
-
-
838
655
CityDev
684
+3
6850
1.8
0.7
184
135
ComfortDelGro
136
-4
47980
1.1
1.1
3437
2481
DBS Grp
3437
+171
21279
2.5
1.6
480
263
DairyFarm USD US
291
+5
4485
5.7
-
157
133
Frasers L&C Tr
149
-3
24431
5.2
1.2
95.5
71
Genting Sing
77
-0.5
77009
1.3
1.2
580
413
HongkongLand USD US
550
+30
7875
4
0.4
6888
4913
JMH USD US
5752
+251
677
3
0.6
2450
1893
Jardine C&C
2066
+6
800
2.8
1.2
576
481
Keppel Corp
510
-2
9877
2
0.8
304
232
Keppel DC Reit
236
-11
26364
3.9
1.9
225
180
Mapletree Com Tr
183
-17
319519
5.2
1.1
302
250.2
Mapletree Ind Tr
265
-6
27599
4.7
1.5
215.7
176.8
Mapletree Log Tr
182
-8
51002
4.6
1.4
1277
1017
OCBC Bank
1188
+48
24805
2.7
1.1
459
355
SATS
389
unch
3772
-
2.8
1213
893
SGX
962
+32
14542
3.3
7.4
578
405
SIA
497
-2
16172
-
0.7
410
366
ST Engineering
375
-1
15016
4
5.2
228
162
Sembcorp Ind
212
+12
22051
1.9
1.1
263
221
Singtel
232
unch
121007
4.5
1.4
85
63.5
ThaiBev
66 cd
unch
80587
3
0.1
2843
2308
UOB
2829
+139
14702
2.8
1.2
803
676
UOL
705
-4
4034
2.1
0.6
2079
1737
Venture Corp
1808
-23
3415
4.1
2
564
398
Wilmar Intl
434
+20
22797
4.5
1.4
169
96.5
YZJ Shipbldg SGD
132
-2
62931
3.4
0.2