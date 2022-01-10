Straits Times Index stocks

Updated
Published
4 min ago

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST

'VOL

GROSS

HIGH

LOW

COMPANY

TRADEDSALE

+OR-

'000

YIELD %

P/BV

318

283

Ascendas Reit

291

-4

50446

5

1.3

239

195

CapLand IntCom T

202

-2

106892

4.3

1

377

290

CapitaLandInvest

362

+21

68327

-

-

838

655

CityDev

684

+3

6850

1.8

0.7

184

135

ComfortDelGro

136

-4

47980

1.1

1.1

3437

2481

DBS Grp

3437

+171

21279

2.5

1.6

480

263

DairyFarm USD US

291

+5

4485

5.7

-

157

133

Frasers L&C Tr

149

-3

24431

5.2

1.2

95.5

71

Genting Sing

77

-0.5

77009

1.3

1.2

580

413

HongkongLand USD US

550

+30

7875

4

0.4

6888

4913

JMH USD US

5752

+251

677

3

0.6

2450

1893

Jardine C&C

2066

+6

800

2.8

1.2

576

481

Keppel Corp

510

-2

9877

2

0.8

304

232

Keppel DC Reit

236

-11

26364

3.9

1.9

225

180

Mapletree Com Tr

183

-17

319519

5.2

1.1

302

250.2

Mapletree Ind Tr

265

-6

27599

4.7

1.5

215.7

176.8

Mapletree Log Tr

182

-8

51002

4.6

1.4

1277

1017

OCBC Bank

1188

+48

24805

2.7

1.1

459

355

SATS

389

unch

3772

-

2.8

1213

893

SGX

962

+32

14542

3.3

7.4

578

405

SIA

497

-2

16172

-

0.7

410

366

ST Engineering

375

-1

15016

4

5.2

228

162

Sembcorp Ind

212

+12

22051

1.9

1.1

263

221

Singtel

232

unch

121007

4.5

1.4

85

63.5

ThaiBev

66 cd

unch

80587

3

0.1

2843

2308

UOB

2829

+139

14702

2.8

1.2

803

676

UOL

705

-4

4034

2.1

0.6

2079

1737

Venture Corp

1808

-23

3415

4.1

2

564

398

Wilmar Intl

434

+20

22797

4.5

1.4

169

96.5

YZJ Shipbldg SGD

132

-2

62931

3.4

0.2

