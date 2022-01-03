Straits Times Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST

'VOL

GROSS

HIGH

LOW

COMPANY

TRADEDSALE

+OR-

'000

YIELD %

P/BV

318

283

Ascendas Reit

295

+2

22948

5

1.3

239

195

CapLand IntCom T

204

+5

43901

4.3

1

362

290

CapitaLandInvest

341

+4

11451

-

-

838

655

CityDev

681

+13

5240

1.8

0.7

184

135

ComfortDelGro

140

+3

18880

1

1.1

3280

2481

DBS Grp

3266

+5

5661

2.7

1.5

480

263

DairyFarm USD US

286

+13

2627

5.8

-

157

133

Frasers L&C Tr

152

+3

13888

5.1

1.2

95.5

71

Genting Sing

77.5

+1

42626

1.3

1.2

580

410

HongkongLand USD US

520

unch

3855

4.2

0.4

6888

4913

JMH USD US

5501

-68

271

3.1

0.6

2450

1893

Jardine C&C

2060

-14

367

2.8

1.2

576

481

Keppel Corp

512

-1

4528

2

0.8

304

232

Keppel DC Reit

247

+6

9214

3.7

2

225

194

Mapletree Com Tr

200

+1

1593

4.7

1.2

302

250.2

Mapletree Ind Tr

271

+5

17499

4.6

1.5

215.7

176.8

Mapletree Log Tr

190

+4

26326

4.4

1.4

1277

996

OCBC Bank

1140

+6

7245

2.8

1

459

355

SATS

389

+4

2586

-

2.8

1213

893

SGX

930

+9

4233

3.4

7.2

578

405

SIA

499

+6

10703

-

0.7

410

366

ST Engineering

376

+2

10087

4

5.2

228

162

Sembcorp Ind

200

unch

3883

2

1

263

221

Singtel

232

unch

61044

4.5

1.4

85

63.5

ThaiBev

66 cd

unch

49446

3

0.1

2817

2241

UOB

2690

+1

4202

2.9

1.1

803

676

UOL

709

+7

2078

2.1

0.6

2079

1737

Venture Corp

1831

+12

1408

4.1

2

564

398

Wilmar Intl

414

+5

9500

4.7

1.4

169

95

YZJ Shipbldg SGD

134

+4

35372

3.4

0.2

