Straits Times Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST
'VOL
GROSS
HIGH
LOW
COMPANY
TRADEDSALE
+OR-
'000
YIELD %
P/BV
318
283
Ascendas Reit
295
+2
22948
5
1.3
239
195
CapLand IntCom T
204
+5
43901
4.3
1
362
290
CapitaLandInvest
341
+4
11451
-
-
838
655
CityDev
681
+13
5240
1.8
0.7
184
135
ComfortDelGro
140
+3
18880
1
1.1
3280
2481
DBS Grp
3266
+5
5661
2.7
1.5
480
263
DairyFarm USD US
286
+13
2627
5.8
-
157
133
Frasers L&C Tr
152
+3
13888
5.1
1.2
95.5
71
Genting Sing
77.5
+1
42626
1.3
1.2
580
410
HongkongLand USD US
520
unch
3855
4.2
0.4
6888
4913
JMH USD US
5501
-68
271
3.1
0.6
2450
1893
Jardine C&C
2060
-14
367
2.8
1.2
576
481
Keppel Corp
512
-1
4528
2
0.8
304
232
Keppel DC Reit
247
+6
9214
3.7
2
225
194
Mapletree Com Tr
200
+1
1593
4.7
1.2
302
250.2
Mapletree Ind Tr
271
+5
17499
4.6
1.5
215.7
176.8
Mapletree Log Tr
190
+4
26326
4.4
1.4
1277
996
OCBC Bank
1140
+6
7245
2.8
1
459
355
SATS
389
+4
2586
-
2.8
1213
893
SGX
930
+9
4233
3.4
7.2
578
405
SIA
499
+6
10703
-
0.7
410
366
ST Engineering
376
+2
10087
4
5.2
228
162
Sembcorp Ind
200
unch
3883
2
1
263
221
Singtel
232
unch
61044
4.5
1.4
85
63.5
ThaiBev
66 cd
unch
49446
3
0.1
2817
2241
UOB
2690
+1
4202
2.9
1.1
803
676
UOL
709
+7
2078
2.1
0.6
2079
1737
Venture Corp
1831
+12
1408
4.1
2
564
398
Wilmar Intl
414
+5
9500
4.7
1.4
169
95
YZJ Shipbldg SGD
134
+4
35372
3.4
0.2