Straits Times Index stocks

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST
'VOL
GROSS
HIGH
LOW
COMPANY
TRADEDSALE
+OR-
'000
YIELD %
P/BV
318
283
Ascendas Reit
293
+1
29210
5
1.3
239
195
CapLand IntCom T
199
+1
75323
4.4
1
362
290
CapitaLandInvest
337
unch
17171
-
-
838
655
CityDev
668
-10
17685
1.8
0.7
184
135
ComfortDelGro
137
unch
35172
1
1.1
3270
2481
DBS Grp
3261
+17
12059
2.7
1.5
480
263
DairyFarm USD US
273
-1
3750
6
-
157
133
Frasers L&C Tr
149
-1
17196
5.2
1.2
95.5
71
Genting Sing
76.5
-0.5
65614
1.3
1.2
580
410
HongkongLand USD US
520
unch
5777
4.2
0.4
6888
4913
JMH USD US
5569
+36
871
3.1
0.6
2450
1893
Jardine C&C
2074
-8
687
2.7
1.2
576
481
Keppel Corp
513
unch
7037
1.9
0.8
304
232
Keppel DC Reit
241
-5
16364
3.8
2
225
194
Mapletree Com Tr
199
-2
23659
4.8
1.2
302
250.2
Mapletree Ind Tr
266
-1
17721
4.7
1.5
215.7
176.8
Mapletree Log Tr
186
unch
45099
4.5
1.4
1277
996
OCBC Bank
1134
-3
14404
2.8
1
459
355
SATS
385
+2
4823
-
2.7
1213
893
SGX
921
-1
7286
3.5
7.1
578
405
SIA
493
+6
21086
-
0.7
410
366
ST Engineering
374
+2
16095
4
5.1
228
162
Sembcorp Ind
200
+1
9194
2
1
263
221
Singtel
232
-5
88454
4.5
1.4
85
63.5
ThaiBev
66 cd
unch
60825
3
0.1
2817
2241
UOB
2689
-6
5571
2.9
1.1
803
676
UOL
702
unch
4105
2.1
0.6
2079
1737
Venture Corp
1819
-26
2612
4.1
2
564
398
Wilmar Intl
409
+1
18744
4.8
1.4
169
92.5
YZJ Shipbldg SGD
130
+1
32342
3.5
0.2