Straits Times Index stocks

Updated
Published
3 hours ago

52-WEEKCURRENCYLAST

'VOL

GROSS

HIGH

LOW

COMPANY

TRADEDSALE

+OR-

'000

YIELD %

P/BV

318

283

Ascendas Reit

293

+1

29210

5

1.3

239

195

CapLand IntCom T

199

+1

75323

4.4

1

362

290

CapitaLandInvest

337

unch

17171

-

-

838

655

CityDev

668

-10

17685

1.8

0.7

184

135

ComfortDelGro

137

unch

35172

1

1.1

3270

2481

DBS Grp

3261

+17

12059

2.7

1.5

480

263

DairyFarm USD US

273

-1

3750

6

-

157

133

Frasers L&C Tr

149

-1

17196

5.2

1.2

95.5

71

Genting Sing

76.5

-0.5

65614

1.3

1.2

580

410

HongkongLand USD US

520

unch

5777

4.2

0.4

6888

4913

JMH USD US

5569

+36

871

3.1

0.6

2450

1893

Jardine C&C

2074

-8

687

2.7

1.2

576

481

Keppel Corp

513

unch

7037

1.9

0.8

304

232

Keppel DC Reit

241

-5

16364

3.8

2

225

194

Mapletree Com Tr

199

-2

23659

4.8

1.2

302

250.2

Mapletree Ind Tr

266

-1

17721

4.7

1.5

215.7

176.8

Mapletree Log Tr

186

unch

45099

4.5

1.4

1277

996

OCBC Bank

1134

-3

14404

2.8

1

459

355

SATS

385

+2

4823

-

2.7

1213

893

SGX

921

-1

7286

3.5

7.1

578

405

SIA

493

+6

21086

-

0.7

410

366

ST Engineering

374

+2

16095

4

5.1

228

162

Sembcorp Ind

200

+1

9194

2

1

263

221

Singtel

232

-5

88454

4.5

1.4

85

63.5

ThaiBev

66 cd

unch

60825

3

0.1

2817

2241

UOB

2689

-6

5571

2.9

1.1

803

676

UOL

702

unch

4105

2.1

0.6

2079

1737

Venture Corp

1819

-26

2612

4.1

2

564

398

Wilmar Intl

409

+1

18744

4.8

1.4

169

92.5

YZJ Shipbldg SGD

130

+1

32342

3.5

0.2

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 27, 2021, with the headline Straits Times Index stocks.