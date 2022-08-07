Stories of local start-up founders told in new book

While organising a hackathon with her team, Ms Nurul Jihadah Hussain realised that many such events in the start-up ecosystem were designed in ways that made it difficult for women to participate.

With many Asian women assuming the role of primary caregivers, staying overnight in a conference room to attend these events may not be feasible, especially if they have young children to look after, she said.

To address this gap, Ms Nurul, founder of non-profit organisation The Codette Project, decided to introduce child-minding services and breastfeeding rooms at her hackathon.

Her story is one of those featured in a new book, Brave10: The Singapore Edition, which was launched at *Scape in Orchard Link yesterday.

Ms Nurul, 35, who is married with a four-month-old boy, said: "Many studies have shown that diversity of ideas comes about when we have people from diverse backgrounds coming together. We want to redefine what success in the start-up space looks like, so that everyone is welcome."

The book features interviews with start-up founders and venture capitalists, as well as stories from Dr Sandhya Sriram, co-founder of Shiok Meats, the first cell-based seafood company in South-east Asia, and Ms Goh Yiping, a former partner at venture capital firm Quest Ventures.

Mr Jeremy Au, chief of staff at Monk's Hill Ventures, decided to compile these stories, which are adapted from his entrepreneurship podcast of the same name.

All profits from the sale of the book will be donated to The Codette Project and go towards supporting its initiatives, such as a mentorship programme for female and Muslim minority students in tech-related fields.

Applauding Ms Nurul's efforts in championing diversity, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan, who was guest of honour at the book launch, reaffirmed the Government's commitment to funding start-ups.

Recognising the need for funding, he said the Government continues to attract angel investors and venture capitalists to invest in start-ups, especially those in advanced manufacturing and sustainability.

Brave10: The Singapore Edition, is available for sale at $50 (with goods and services tax) at https://www.jeremyau.com/book