Stocks to watch: Sembcorp, ThaiBev, iFast, Ascendas Reit, Yoma Strategic

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Aug 18):

Sembcorp Industries (SCI): Sembcorp Development, wholly owned by SCI, will develop the Myanmar Singapore Industrial Park, SCI said on Monday night. Separately, another SCI unit and Singapore's national water agency PUB on Tuesday announced the start of construction on a floating solar farm on Tengeh Reservoir. SCI shares dropped $0.02 or 1.1 per cent to $1.89 at Monday's close.

Thai Beverage Public Co (ThaiBev): The beverage giant's shares advanced on Monday amid heavy volume, after it posted resilient revenue and earnings despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The counter gained as much as 7.4 per cent in the afternoon, before easing to finish at 63.5 Singapore cents, up three cents or 5 per cent. More than a hundred large trades, each valued at more than $150,000, were done during the day.

iFast Corp: The Singapore-based wealth management and brokerage platform's Malaysian arm has received in-principle approval from the Securities Commission Malaysia to carry out the regulated activity of dealing in securities. Mainboard-listed iFast shares fell $0.06 or 2.6 per cent to close at $2.22 on Monday, before the announcement.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit): The business space and industrial real estate investment trust has raised $100 million through its first green bond. The 10-year bond carries a fixed coupon rate of 2.65 per cent. Ascendas Reit units fell $0.03 or 0.9 per cent to close at $3.41 on Monday, before the announcement.

Yoma Strategic Holdings: On Tuesday, the Myanmar-focused conglomerate reported that its group revenue rose by 3.2 per cent to US$19.2 million for the quarter ended June 2020, thanks to a boost from its real estate development business as well as the motors arm. Shares of Yoma Strategic lost 0.5 Singapore cent or 1.7 per cent to end at 29 cents on Monday.

Kitchen Culture Holdings: The Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) warned shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Catalist-listed kitchen solutions provider. SGX RegCo's review showed that a group of accounts appeared to be influencing the share prices. The counter tumbled 31.6 per cent or 6.8 Singapore cents to finish Monday at 14.7 cents, before the alert.