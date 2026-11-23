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The news promptly hoisted the tech-heavy Nasdaq more than 6% while the DOW added 2.6% and the broader-based S&P 500 rose 4.5% minutes into the session.

LONDON – Shares in AI chip behemoth Nvidia rocketed almost 30% higher on Nov 23 after the shock reinstatement of its chief executive officer Jensen Huang, which sparked a recovery after a technology-led rout last week.

Major indices dived between 7% and 10% last week but investors were galvanised on the news of Huang’s return, less than two weeks after he resigned over an alleged Chinese spy scandal and an affair with an employee.

“Jensen Huang is the AI comeback kid,” said Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club.

But “that doesn’t mean the volatility is over”, she said.

She added: “The company is still under scrutiny from investigators, from the FBI to Capitol Hill, over the spy scandal that brought him down.”

US President Donald Trump, who pressed for Huang’s reinstatement, hailed the decision, saying the government “has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to Nvidia poses any risk to National Security”.

“The Nvidia board of directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO,” Trump wrote on social media.

The news promptly hoisted the tech-heavy Nasdaq more than 6% while the DOW added 2.6% and the broader-based S&P 500 rose 4.5% minutes into the session.

European markets saw smaller gains of around 1.5%, following heavy selling of tech stocks in Asia.

Seoul, home to chip giants SK hynix and Samsung, slid by more than 3%.

“These are not peripheral players in the AI boom but two of its most important semiconductor suppliers,” said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

“Their continued weakness suggests investors are still more interested in reducing exposure than celebrating a few hours of improved sentiment in US futures,” he said.

The losses have led authorities in some countries to introduce measures aimed at minimising the negative impact.

Taiwan is making it harder to short stocks, or betting that prices will fall, while China made it easier to borrow money to buy them and South Korea eyed a stabilisation fund not used since the global financial crisis. AFP