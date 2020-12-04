STI rebounds on investors' overall positive outlook

• Jardine Strategic Holdings is top performer with 2.49% gain • Transport-related stocks SIA, ComfortDelGro also up

• Local benchmark closes 0.41% higher; Asia markets mirror rise

A modest sense of optimism crept into the market yesterday and helped shares recover from an early dip to pick up ground as the day progressed.

The positive mood after Wednesday's loss drove the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) up 11.39 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 2,822.34.

There were 1.61 billion shares worth $1.08 billion traded, with gainers pipping losers 210 to 206.

Axi strategist Stephen Innes said there are "growing concerns" that vaccination rates in the Asean region will not be enough to eradicate the coronavirus substantially by the end of next year.

However, "the much clearer view across the valley to economic recovery will... eventually lead to more upside for Asia stocks", he added.

Jardine Strategic Holdings emerged top of the table among STI constituents, gaining 2.49 per cent to US$25.93.

Transport-related counters Singapore Airlines (SIA) and ComfortDelGro also ended the day in the black.

SIA gained 0.92 per cent to $4.39 while ComfortDelGro added 0.62 per cent to $1.63.

DBS Group Research noted yesterday that a mooted merger between Singapore's Grab Holdings and regional rival Gojek would be seen as positive, "with less competition expected and potential consolidation of the private rental fleet".

The research team has a "buy" call on ComfortDelGro, with a target price of $1.96.

Fellow transport sector firm Sats, on the other hand, dipped yesterday, slipping 0.48 per cent to $4.13.

Asian markets mirrored the rise here and similarly ended the day in positive territory.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index added 0.03 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.74 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi closed up 0.76 per cent, marking its third straight session of gains.

Wall Street inched higher overnight in a see-saw session, thanks to signs that a stimulus package is making progress.



