STI dips on uncertainty over US interest rates

Local investors were in a wary mood yesterday as they awaited guidance on how interest rates might move in the US this year.

This sent the Straits Times Index (STI) down 14.64 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 3,207.99.

IG market strategist Pan Jingyi said yesterday's performance was little affected by last month's non-oil domestic exports data despite it being the poorest reading in over three years.

That said, investors remain concerned by the global economic slowdown and US-China trade tensions, though sentiment lifted in recent weeks on expectations of rate cuts.

The Fed meeting tomorrow may have an impact on whether the region's central banks will take to rate cuts to combat easing economic growth. "With increased odds of the Fed easing, it's hard to see Asian central banks resisting easing pressure for too long now," said ING Asia economist Prakash Sakpal.

Next week's G-20 summit in Osaka is also coming at a crucial juncture for US-China trade relations.

Trading volume clocked in at 1.2 billion shares worth $969.42 million, with losers outpacing gainers 225 to 159. Half of the STI's 30 components were in the red.

Investors took up positions in local telcos. Singtel was the benchmark index's most traded, gaining 0.3 per cent to $3.34 on trade of 23.7 million shares. StarHub added 1.4 per cent to $1.49.

"Investors have been stocking up the defensively positioned telcos on the uncertain global outlook," a remisier said.

NetLink NBN Trust, which has a significant domestic market share in fibre network infrastructure, was the most traded counter. The units rose 2.4 per cent to 87 cents with 39.8 million shares done.

UOB Kay Hian trading representative Brandon Leu said: "The larger-than-usual volume could mean that institutional buying was at play. NetLink offers defensive income prospects in relation to recent unfavourable US-China developments."

It was a mixed day at the office for financials. DBS fell 0.6 per cent to $24.67, while OCBC Bank edged up 0.2 per cent to $10.80 and United Overseas Bank ended at $25.11, ahead 0.5 per cent.

Singapore-listed US real estate investment trusts (Reits) were among the bright spots. Keppel-KBS US Reit closed 0.7 per cent higher at 75.5 US cents while Manulife US Reit closed flat at 87 US cents.

UOB Kay Hian initiated coverage on ARA US Hospitality Trust, which closed up 0.6 per cent at 87 US cents, with a "buy" recommendation and a target price of US$1.15.