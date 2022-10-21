STI dips below 3,000 to 20-month low

SINGAPORE – Local shares tumbled below the 3,000-point level yesterday for the first time since March 2021.

The slide came amid recession fears fuelled by the United States Federal Reserve’s seemingly persistent policy of aggressive rate hikes.

Investor concerns sent the Straits Times Index (STI) tumbling 1.8 per cent or 52.75 points to 2,969.95, its lowest closing level since February 2021.

Losers easily outnumbered gainers 316 to 193, with 1.3 billion shares worth $1 billion changing hands.

Most STI counters ended in the red, with just Emperador gaining 1 per cent to close at 49 cents while Yangzijiang Shipbuilding climbed 0.8 per cent to $1.22.

Real estate investment trusts (Reits) led the decline on the STI.

The biggest loser was Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, which dived 6.1 per cent to $1.55, followed by Mapletree Logistics Trust, down 4 per cent to $1.43.

The trio of local banks also ended lower. DBS was down 0.9 per cent to $32.39, UOB fell 0.7 per cent to $25.99 while OCBC was 1 per cent off at $11.53.

Key markets elsewhere in Asia recorded mixed trading sessions after overnight losses on all three key Wall Street indices.

The Nikkei in Tokyo and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong both fell 0.4 per cent while Shanghai gained 0.1 per cent and Malaysian stocks were up 0.6 per cent.

The Australian market fell for a second consecutive week with the ASX 200 down 0.8 per cent on the day and 1.2 per cent for the week.

Mr Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said: “US equities are tormented into the weekend by Federal Reserve officials re-igniting fears of stricter monetary tightening and the possibility of a worldwide recession.”

He noted that US Treasury yields continued to hit new highs, with the 10-year yields through 4.25 per cent for the first time since 2008.

Mr Innes added: “Asia stocks are lower in conjunction with the above, and worries about China’s pandemic rules continued to weigh on regional investor sentiment amid additional lockdowns.”