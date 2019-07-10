STI dips as hopes for sizeable US rate cut fade

Diminished hopes for a sizeable interest rate cut in the United States continued to affect local counters, especially in the real estate investment trust (Reits) sector.

The iEdge S-Reit 20 Index was down 1.7 per cent to 1,445.77 yesterday.

Reits had been rallying strongly recently on hopes of rate cuts.

News last week that the Monetary Authority of Singapore was considering raising the leverage limit sent them even higher, only for last Friday's strong US jobs data to put an end to the rally - for now.

That said, CGS-CIMB remains "overweight" on the sector, but cautioned that investors should be selective when picking stocks.

Its top picks include Suntec Reit, down 1.5 per cent to $1.95, Mapletree Commercial Trust, which fell 1.9 per cent to $2.05, and Keppel DC Reit, off 2.9 per cent to $1.67.

The gloomier mood across the market sent the Straits Times Index (STI) down 4.77 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 3,329.46.

Australia, China, Hong Kong and South Korea closed lower, while Japan and Malaysia gained.

Vanguard Markets managing partner Stephen Innes said markets remain cautious ahead of US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's testimony today and the release of its June meeting minutes tomorrow.

This has "notably weighed on risk assets in Asia as investors head for the sidelines ahead of a deluge of Fed policy signalling this week", he said.

Trading volume here clocked in at 1.22 billion shares worth $1.15 billion, with losers outpacing gainers 218 to 186. There were 17 STI components in the red.

CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang said: "Profit-taking activities were accelerated by the fact that the fundamental outlook remains weak, in particular among the manufacturing and export sector."

Among tech counters, Venture Corporation faced a sell-off as it fell 4.4 per cent to $15.20.

Credit Suisse downgraded the electronics manufacturing services firm on Monday to "underperform" with a target price of $13.50. On the same day, DBS Equity Research maintained its "buy" call on Venture with a target of $21.70.

DBS fell 0.2 per cent to $25.32, but OCBC Bank added 0.8 per cent to $11.40 and United Overseas Bank put on 0.6 per cent to $26.22.

Food and beverage player Thai Beverage added 0.6 per cent to 87 cents on 27.6 million shares changing hands, the most active among benchmark index components.

Market observers said last week that ThaiBev could be a partner of Anheuser-Busch InBev's Asia-Pacific unit after it lists in Hong Kong.