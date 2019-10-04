STI continues to slide on US plan to tax EU

If Tuesday's disappointing United States manufacturing data was a stab in the heart to investor sentiment, then Wednesday's approval of US tariffs on European imports and lacklustre US jobs data were the twist of the knife that set off another bout of selling.

The Straits Times Index (STI) fell by as much as 0.9 per cent by midday, but recovered to end at 3,087.97, 15.48 points, or 0.5 per cent, down. Australia, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea were all lower, but Hong Kong bucked the trend after reports that its government was set to ban face masks at demonstrations. The Hang Seng added 67.62 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 26,110.31. Markets in China remained closed for the week.

Consecutive days of subpar US economic data indicate the resilience of the US economy is being tested amid mounting recessionary fears. Moreover, a new front to the trade war was opened with the World Trade Organisation giving Washington the go-ahead to impose tariffs on US$7.5 billion (S$10.3 billion) of European goods.

AxiTrader Asia-Pacific market strategist Stephen Innes said: "Asian markets are now left dealing with the damaging effect of trade wars on three fronts... this new trade war front will stoke the recessionary fears to no end."

In Singapore, trading volume clocked in at 970.82 million securities, 81 per cent of the daily average in the first eight months of this year. Total turnover came to $841.46 million, 78 per cent of the January-to-August daily average.

Across the market, decliners outpaced advancers 192 to 179. Seventeen of the blue-chip index's 30 counters ended in the red.

With little change to the fundamental outlook for most locally listed entities, yesterday's knee-jerk reaction presented opportunities for traders to enter positions on attractively valued counters.

One such counter, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, remained the STI's most active counter with 38.3 million shares traded. It closed up two cents, or 2.1 per cent, to $0.96 after a 6 per cent slide on Wednesday.

"It was a day to buy," said PhillipCapital principal trading representative Marcus Toh, with value seen in cash-rich stocks and undervalued companies.

There were also opportunities to take positions in defensively positioned high-dividend plays. These include Singtel (unchanged at $3.13), ComfortDelGro (down $0.02, or 0.8 per cent, at $2.39), ST Engineering (unchanged at $3.81) and SATS (up $0.01, or 0.2 per cent, at $4.83).