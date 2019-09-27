STI closes flat amid factory output slump

Singapore stocks bucked the regional upward trend yesterday as negative economic data dampened hopes of a recovery, capping gains in the stock market.

The Straits Times Index (STI) closed at 3,125.81, down just 0.01 point, after spending the final hour of trading teetering in and out of the red.

A dozen, or nearly half, of the index's constituents finished in the red, with the rest of the bourse faring just a little better.

Gainers barely edged out losers, with 190 stocks on higher ground compared with 185 that slid.

Yesterday's session was quieter than the previous day's, with 605.04 million shares worth $797.82 million changing hands.

Shares inched up 0.2 per cent at the start, following comments from United States President Donald Trump at the United Nations General Assembly that a US-China trade deal is getting "closer and closer".

But they gave up the gains shortly after the lunch break, resuming the afternoon session down 0.1 per cent. This came as Singapore factory output plunged 8 per cent year-on-year last month, extending the Republic's manufacturing decline into its fourth month.

Declines on the local bourse were led by industrial stocks, with some Jardine-linked counters among the largest losers. Jardine Matheson Holdings closed down 3.11 per cent at US$52.97, while Jardine Strategic Holdings finished at US$30.38, losing 2 per cent.

Likewise, Hong Kong-based retailer Dairy Farm shed 1.98 per cent to end the day at US$6.45. Violent protests have thrown the city into chaos for nearly four months now, and analysts at RHB Research Institute are staying cautious on Dairy Farm's earnings.

"We estimate that about 70 per cent of Dairy Farm's fiscal year 2018 operating profit was derived from Hong Kong... ongoing protests there are likely to impact retailers, especially those located in Causeway Bay near the rallying point for protests," the analysts wrote earlier this week.

But the local bourse was helped by the likes of United Overseas Bank, which rallied 1.06 per cent to close at $25.65. Venture Corporation gained 0.93 per cent to end at $15.26, as one of the biggest advancers.

Local banks have been actively lowering risk in their business mix with increasing focus on retail or wealth management, while largely limiting wholesale exposure to large corporates and larger SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), said Maybank Kim Eng in a note on Wednesday.