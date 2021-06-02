Commentary

Stay invested and stick with reopening and recovery winners

Diversification, selectivity and patience key as gyrations in volatility likely for equity markets

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Coronavirus cases are spiking across the region. Worryingly, emerging economies in South and South-east Asia that averted the brunt of the pandemic last year are suddenly facing a new wave of infections which threatens to overwhelm local healthcare capacity. Even the more developed Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia have recently been forced to tighten mobility restrictions. This stands in stark contrast to countries like the United States and the United Kingdom, where Covid-19 rates are falling sharply.

Investors have grown concerned about these flare-ups, and whether Asia's reopening and recovery time frames are still realistic.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

More upside expected in reflation trade

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 02, 2021, with the headline 'Stay invested and stick with reopening and recovery winners'. Subscribe
Topics: 