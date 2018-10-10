Start-up buys S'pore wedding venue firm

Event venue start-up Venuerific has acquired a Singapore-based firm that specialises in helping people plan weddings, for an undisclosed amount.

Wedever, which was started by National University of Singapore business graduate Nicholas Koh, lets couples find venues within their budget without having to call prospective venues separately.

The firm also provides semi-crowdsourced price estimates for the event.

It will function as a separate entity after the acquisition although Venuerific plans to expand Wedever to other markets in South-east Asia next year.

Venuerific co-founder and chief executive Ricardo Sentosa said: "We have steadily built a strong foothold in the events industry by being able to provide the accessibility to unique venue spaces for corporate and social events.

"With the acquisition of Wedever, my team and I are looking (forward) to making (weddings) a more hassle-free journey for couples to host their special day as well as enlarging the boundaries of wedding venues."