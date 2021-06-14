Start of long road to proposed G-7 tax reforms

The Group of Seven (G-7) leaders meeting in Britain will endorse US President Joe Biden's proposal for a global minimum tax, the White House said last Friday.

The proposed new tax rate by the G-7 countries will have a minimal impact, if at all, on Singapore-based multinationals and Singapore companies. That is the view of most analysts on the deal first announced on June 5 between the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Italy and Japan to make multinational companies pay a minimum tax rate of at least 15 per cent in countries that they operate in.