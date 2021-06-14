News analysis

Start of long road to proposed G-7 tax reforms

Key details still have to be worked out and full implementation could take years

Associate Editor
Employees at an Amazon logistics centre in Germany last month. Technology players seem largely unperturbed by the G-7 proposed new tax regime, and an Amazon spokesman said this was a welcome step forward to "help bring stability to the international
Employees at an Amazon logistics centre in Germany last month. Technology players seem largely unperturbed by the G-7 proposed new tax regime, and an Amazon spokesman said this was a welcome step forward to "help bring stability to the international tax system".PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The Group of Seven (G-7) leaders meeting in Britain will endorse US President Joe Biden's proposal for a global minimum tax, the White House said last Friday.

The proposed new tax rate by the G-7 countries will have a minimal impact, if at all, on Singapore-based multinationals and Singapore companies. That is the view of most analysts on the deal first announced on June 5 between the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Italy and Japan to make multinational companies pay a minimum tax rate of at least 15 per cent in countries that they operate in.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 14, 2021, with the headline 'Start of long road to proposed G-7 tax reforms'. Subscribe
Topics: 