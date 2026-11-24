Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

StarHub’s merger with M1 is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approval by the IMDA.

SINGAPORE – StarHub will merge with M1 in a deal worth $1.1 billion, the telco announced on Nov 24.

The merger is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approval by the Infocomm Media and Development Authority (IMDA).

Customers will retain their existing plans, services and points of contact, and StarHub and M1 will continue to operate and compete independently until completion, the companies said.

M1’s parent company Keppel had reportedly been looking for another potential buyer for Singapore’s third-largest telco after the merger with Australia-backed telco Simba fell through in May.

IMDA had suspended its review of the deal, which would have been worth $1.4 billion, after it launched an investigation into an alleged breach by Simba.

Simba later admitted to multiple regulatory breaches in November, including the unauthorised use of spectrum for its 4G network.

In a separate filing with the Singapore Exchange, StarHub also announced that it has exercised its call option to acquire the Singapore operations of mobile virtual network operator Circles Life.