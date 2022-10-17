Star’s flagship Sydney casino put under government supervision

SYDNEY -- Star Entertainment Group’s flagship Sydney casino was placed under government supervision as the troubled gaming company overhauls itself following a damning regulatory report.

Star was also fined A$100 million (S$89 million), the gaming regulator in New South Wales state said on Monday. While the Sydney casino’s licence will be officially suspended from Oct 21, it will still be allowed to operate while the company attempts to address its shortcomings, said the NSW Independent Casino Commission (NICC).

A report for the watchdog released last month found Star’s Sydney casino had inadequate anti-money laundering controls, allowed patrons to flout China’s capital controls and encouraged problem gamblers. Star also misled the regulator and allowed a Macau-based junket operator, Suncity, to operate a prohibited money-for-chips desk at its Sydney casino.

The decision means Star escapes the worst punishment - the loss of its licence. NICC chief commissioner Philip Crawford told reporters it was not in the public interest for thousands of Star employees to lose their jobs.

The government-appointed manager, Mr Nicholas Weeks, will be “basically the person controlling the licence”, Mr Crawford said. There is no guarantee that Star will become suitable to hold the licence, though “there is a possibility” it can undertake the necessary reforms, he said.

Star shares were placed in a trading halt for the regulator’s announcement. BLOOMBERG