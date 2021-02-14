In Good Company

StanChart's new Asia CEO is a marathon man

Having been through tough times, Benjamin Hung is well equipped to tackle either a V-shaped recovery or a more drawn-out one

Associate Editor
Mr Benjamin Hung's task is to maintain that fine balance where the bank is able to seize opportunities from the acceleration in digitalisation without denying the customer access to the familiarity of a bricks-and-mortar branch.PHOTO: STANDARD CHARTERED
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Standard Chartered's newly installed chief executive officer for Asia, Mr Benjamin Hung, knows something about staring down debacles.

Twelve years ago, as the bank's Hong Kong chief as well as chairman of the Hong Kong Association of Banks, he was lynched in effigy on the territory's streets after Lehman Minibonds went sour, angering thousands who had put their money in the callable, credit-linked securities sold to them by wealth managers.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on February 14, 2021, with the headline 'StanChart's new Asia CEO is a marathon man'. Subscribe
Topics: 