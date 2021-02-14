For Subscribers
In Good Company
StanChart's new Asia CEO is a marathon man
Having been through tough times, Benjamin Hung is well equipped to tackle either a V-shaped recovery or a more drawn-out one
Standard Chartered's newly installed chief executive officer for Asia, Mr Benjamin Hung, knows something about staring down debacles.
Twelve years ago, as the bank's Hong Kong chief as well as chairman of the Hong Kong Association of Banks, he was lynched in effigy on the territory's streets after Lehman Minibonds went sour, angering thousands who had put their money in the callable, credit-linked securities sold to them by wealth managers.