ST-Statista online survey aims to find best employers here

Red-hot competition for talent around the world is forcing many businesses here to improve employee satisfaction as a way to set themselves apart from the herd.

Their success in this area will be made clearer in a new survey that aims to identify the companies for which people most enjoy working.

The Straits Times is inviting employees to share their views and help decide "Singapore's Best Employers".

Rankings will be based primarily on whether staff members would recommend the company to a friend or family member.

The six-week survey, which starts today and ends on Sept 13, is being conducted jointly with Statista, an international market research firm based in Germany.

The results will be published next April in The Straits Times.

Participants can access the survey online at http://str.sg/oFEj. Responses will be kept anonymous so that companies do not exert influence over their views.

Respondents, who must work for a firm with at least 200 staff, will be asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer on a scale from zero to 10.

Zero means they would not recommend the company under any circumstances, while 10 represents an enthusiastic thumbs up.

They will also be asked if there are other employers in their respective industries that they would - or would not - recommend.

The information will be used to calculate a company's score.

"Often, it's more than just the money being offered that sets one employer apart from the competition," said Mr Dominic Nathan, managing editor of the English, Malay and Tamil Media Group of Singapore Press Holdings.

"Anecdotally, you hear of fully stocked pantries and posh, relaxing or just plain fun office set-ups. Are these fringe benefits or deal-breakers? We hope this survey can give us some insight into what it takes to be an employer of choice."

Statista has conducted similar employer surveys in countries such as the United States and Germany. This is its first in Asia.

Founder and chief executive Friedrich Schwandt said: "Singapore is the gateway to our Asian business, which has become increasingly important for Statista." Its new office here is responsible for the Asia-Pacific, he added.

"Since many international companies also pick Singapore as a hub for their Asia business and there are many amazing domestic companies here, it was logical for us to try and launch our inaugural 'Best Employers' ranking for an Asian country here," he said.