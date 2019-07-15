ST Podcast: The ABCs of robo-enabled wealth management

Money Hacks Ep 49: The ABCs of robo-enabled wealth management

10:49 mins

Synopsis: In this podcast series every Monday, The Business Times and The Straits Times break down actionable financial tips.

This episode walks listeners through the ABCs of robo investing.

What's a robo advisory, why would you want to use one, and how much might it cost?

How intelligent are such systems? How much work do we still have to do to make the most of them?

How can they make our money lives easier?

Chief executive of StashAway, Michele Ferrario, breaks down robot-enabled, technology-assisted investment for listeners. StashAway is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Produced by: Ernest Luis and Christopher Lim

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.