ST Podcast: Money Hacks - What are equities and how to put together an investment portfolio

Mr Kelvin Goh, head of investments and wealth advisory for OCBC Bank (centre), tells Money Hacks podcast hosts Chris Lim (left) and Ernest Luis (right) how to put together an investment portfolio.
Mr Kelvin Goh, head of investments and wealth advisory for OCBC Bank (centre), tells Money Hacks podcast hosts Chris Lim (left) and Ernest Luis (right) how to put together an investment portfolio.
Published
26 min ago

Money Hacks

Episode 18

Duration: 6:44 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial investment scene.

How do you put together an investment portfolio? What is a portfolio? What are equities? What are recommended periods for long-term and short-term reviews of your investment portfolio?

Mr Kelvin Goh, head of investments and wealth advisory, OCBC Bank, gives us good starter tips.

Produced by: Ernest Luis & Christopher Lim

Listeners: Send us your feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: https://omny.fm/shows/st-bt

On website: http://www.straitstimes.com/tags/st-podcasts

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google Podcasts: https://goo.gl/7yYLmn

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Top MedTech event showcases how the industry is moving forward in the region
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!