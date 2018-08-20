ST Podcast: Money Hacks - What are equities and how to put together an investment portfolio

Money Hacks

Episode 18

Duration: 6:44 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial investment scene.

How do you put together an investment portfolio? What is a portfolio? What are equities? What are recommended periods for long-term and short-term reviews of your investment portfolio?

Mr Kelvin Goh, head of investments and wealth advisory, OCBC Bank, gives us good starter tips.

