ST Podcast: Money Hacks Ep 22 - How SMEs can use cryptocurrencies to raise capital

Money Hacks Ep 22 - How SMEs can use cryptocurrencies to raise capital

7:33 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial and investment scene.

This episode is aimed at the crypto newbie who is looking to trade for a start, and in a smarter way too. What are 3 good industries to start investing in these days?

The United States, Switzerland and Singapore are currently ranked in the top 3 of key global ICO (initial coin offerings) hubs, in a recent June report by accounting giant PwC’s strategy and consulting division. Small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs) can also raise capital with investors from across the world, instead of always looking inwards, as Mr Davy Goh - chief executive and founder of home-grown cryptocurrency exchange BCoin - tells us.

For example, he explains how Uncle Ringo's famed travelling funfair company in Singapore is now thinking of using of tokenising his company to expand his business and across the globe.

Produced by: Ernest Luis & Christopher Lim

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://bit.ly/2PyJiq

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.