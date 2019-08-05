ST Podcast: Making more money from Asian consumer growth

Money Hacks Ep 51: Making more money from Asian consumer growth

This episode is aimed at how you can make money from Asian consumer growth.

Here to explain that is our guest Nirgunan Tiruchelvam - the head of consumer sector equity research at Tellimer (formerly Exotix Capital). He has been an equity analyst covering Asian stocks since 2004.

As Asia is a massive region representing 60% of the world’s population, he says that the region is on the cusp of a consumer boom.

Find out why consumers in China, India and the Asean region are eating more, drinking more and spending more.

He suggests two investment sectors to look at - Asia's canned beer and traditional meat markets.

1. Why is Asia’s beer market about to explode with the introduction of canned beer? This trend is expected in less developed Asian markets in South-east Asia and China and India.

2. Despite newly-listed company Beyond Meat’s incredible rise as as a veggie meat company, real meat is the real investment story in Asia.

Investors should note that Asia’s meat producers like Charoen Pokphand Foods, are about to see a big boom as prosperity levels rise in China and India.

