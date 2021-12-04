ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Quality champagne, wines to end the year with a toast

After a year of ups and downs, end 2021 with a toast.

And if you plan to toast with champagne, Asia Wine Network (AWN) has got you covered.

It is offering a special Christmas promotion where SPH Media subscribers enjoy 20 per cent off the “selected world appreciated wines” list from AWN.

You will also get an extra 10 per cent discount if you buy six bottles or more.

For champagne lovers, the award-winning champagne gift set ($369) is good to have.

You will get the Champagne Victoire (with a nose of brioche, quince and hints of ash), Champagne Victoire Fut De Chene 2010 (with woody wine-like aromas and highlights of butter, cream and caramel) and Champagne Victoire Gold (with a delicate palate of ripe fruit and a hint of citrus).

If you’d rather have a red, the Rutini Coleccion Malbec ($79) has aromas of raspberry leaf, fruits and flowers. The palate reveals very polished tannins, great integration of the oak (it aged for one year in a mixture of French and American, and new and used barrels), respecting the raspberry flavours with good freshness and length.

This is a fresh, elegant, approachable style of Malbec.

Other wine choices include Banfi Poggio Alle Mura Brunello Magnum ($289), Clos Des Jacobins ($105) and Anon Sauvignon Blanc ($59).

Head to readsph.sg/xmas21 for the full list of wines available, and remember to check out with the promo code SPHXMAS2021 to get your discount.

The promotion ends on Dec 31.

Terms and conditions apply.

Score great tech deals at year-end Tech Show Festival

From Dec 9 to Dec 19, you can grab some great tech deals at the end-of-year consumer electronics event, the Tech Show Festival.

This year’s edition will introduce a new Smart Home & Living segment, focusing on smart-tech products that can enhance day-to-day conveniences. Exhibitors joining this segment include Google, Xiaomi, Home Auto, Philips and SG Digital Lock.

Visit https://www.comexit show.com.sg/ to get details on what’s available, then submit your RSVP for the event via https://bit.ly/30eOhGD

SPH subscribers have a special head start if you’re looking to buy a desk. The first 30 customers with the promotion code STS20 get 20 per cent off the Noble Desk Baron Series 2021 (from $410). This durable desk is easy to install, with diffused RGB lighting strips to brighten up your space.

Head to https://nobledesk.com.sg/products/nobledesk-baron-series-2021 to place your order and use your promo code

