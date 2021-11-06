ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Spruce up your home with cult brands at a discount

If you're looking to spruce up your home, P5 Studio is offering exclusive SPH subscriber discounts - 40 per cent on lighting, and between 40 per cent and 60 per cent on furniture.

P5 Studio is a multi-brand retailer of cutting-edge furnishing, lighting and home decor labels from the world's most innovative designers.

You'll find pieces that start conversations, with either an intriguing back story, or have adopted sustainability initiatives, or are collaborations between celebrated designers and architects.

Some of the cult brands stocked are Italy's Mattiazzi, Oligo from Germany, Japanese designer lighting label Yamagiwa, and artisanal handcrafted furniture by Phantom Hands.

And till Nov 30, you'll get a discount on existing stocks. Just visit the P5 Studio showroom and quote "SPH Rewards". The discount cannot be used with other existing promotions, and other terms and conditions apply.

The showroom is located at #01-08 Henderson Industrial Park. For information, call 6771-9500 or visit www.p5studio.com.sg

A smart way to watch your health and workout routine

A new smartwatch may motivate you to exercise more, and now you can purchase one at a discount.

SPH subscribers can get up to 30 per cent off selected Garmin smartwatches, with free delivery.

To make a purchase, just head to http://readsph.sg/garmin

The Garmin Venu Sq Music usually sells for $379, but is now priced at $339.

And the Garmin Venu Sq is now priced at $269 (usual price $299), while the Garmin Forerunner 45 is now at $209, instead of $299.

Garmin's mission is to enhance your workout experience. So while you are exercising, you will get measurable evidence of how hard you are working.

You can also take advantage of Garmin's map features to give you greater situational awareness.

Using these data - maps, metrics and measurements - you can plot out a routine that suits you best.

