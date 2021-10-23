ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Have interactive fun in the world of Peppa Pig

Pre-schoolers can meet cartoon character Peppa Pig in Singapore next month.

The Peppa Pig Happy Day Interactive Play event, to be held at Marina Square, will be filled with lots of fun.

Immerse in the world of Peppa Pig - from the soft play area to the countryside, from the garden to the city. Explore scenes from the animated series that feature 3-D character statues. To find out more, go to peppapigasia.com.

Peppa Pig Happy Day Interactive Play runs from Nov 3 to Feb 13, 2022, from 10am to 10pm, at Let's Play (03-208/209, Marina Square).

Tickets are priced between $28 and $32.

SPH readers get 10 per cent off tickets. Use the promo code SPH10% when you buy your tickets at sistic.com.sg. This is valid till Oct 31.

Straits Times subscribers stand a chance to win a pair of tickets to Peppa Pig Happy Day Interactive Play on Nov 3 at noon.

To take part, go to readsph.sg/peppapig

Catch popular hits from musicals - with a twist

One of the most interesting performances will be here soon.

Presented by Base Entertainment Asia, Grains Of Glory - The Best Of Musicals combines live sand artistry, singing and violin performances.

Sand artist Lawrence Koh, soprano Moira Loh and violinist Seah Huan Yuh will perform some of the most popular hits from musicals including The Phantom Of The Opera, Miss Saigon and Anastasia.

This will be staged on Nov 19 and 20 at Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands. Tickets start from $50 and are available from www.sistic.com.sg/events/grain1021

SPH subscribers get a 15 per cent discount on ticket prices, applicable to VIP Box ($80), A ($70) and B-Reserve ($70) categories, with a minimum purchase of two tickets per transaction. Buy tickets via readsph.sg/grainsofglory

