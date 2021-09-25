ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Enjoy local band’s big show at special price

When was the last time you went to a concert?

If you are hankering for musical entertainment, local vocal band MICappella will be performing on Oct 1 and Oct 2 on a 360-degree stage at Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands.

There are two performances each day. Tickets from $58 are now available via Marina Bay Sands Ticketing and Sistic.

After three albums and multiple worldwide tours, the concert – named Love, MICappella – is their biggest to date and centred on the idea of love letters written to the different people in our lives.

Most of the songs performed in the concert will be in Mandarin, but there will be covers from popular artistes such as BTS, Blackpink and Selena Gomez.

SPH subscribers can watch the concert at a special price. You get two A-Reserve Tickets at $130 (usual price $156). This excludes the booking fee.

To buy the tickets, go to readsph.sg/MICappella. The promotion ends on Thursday.

Spruce up your space with stunning wallpapers

A quick way to spruce up any area is to add wallpaper, and customised-print wallpaper specialist LayerPlay is offering that to subscribers of The Straits Times at a special rate.

LayerPlay – established in 2015 by Allegro Print, one of Singapore’s leading printing houses – can create stunning wallpaper murals using your photographs or artwork.

Or if you prefer, just choose from more than 100 prints from international and local artists.

The non-woven backing wallpapers are imported from Europe and waterproof wallpapers are imported from Japan. When it is ready, the wallpaper is mounted by an experienced team.

ST subscribers can get a free consultation and 20 per cent off printed wallpaper products.

Quote SPH21 when you make an appointment via the hotline on 9712-3470. You can also send an email to info@layerplay.com.

This offer is valid until Oct 31, but if you are in the midst of planning your renovations, LayerPlay will honour the discount if you commit before the end of next month.

The Straits Times Loyalty Programme allows readers to enjoy a whole range of dining, shopping and leisure perks by just subscribing to The Straits Times. There are also lucky draw prizes to be won and discounts on exciting events.

• Search for the SPH Rewards app and download it. Users with existing mySPH accounts can use the same user ID and password to log in to the app. Those who have yet to create an account can follow the simple steps to register for one.

• Subscribers can get family members to download the app on their own devices and sign in using the same log-in details to benefit from the deals.

HOW TO ENJOY SUBSCRIBER BENEFITS

• Open the Apple App Store for iPhone users or Google Play for Android phone users.

• After logging in, simply flash the ST+ e-card in the application to enjoy benefits from various partners. Readers who wish to subscribe to The Straits Times to enjoy the ST+ benefits can call 6388-3838, e-mail circs@sph.com.sg or go to www.sphsubscription.com.sg

Advertisers who are keen to inquire about the ST+ Loyalty programme may e-mail rewards@sph.com.sg