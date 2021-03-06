ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

1-for-1 gelato treat for ST subscribers

Gelatissimo Singapore made its debut in Singapore in 2005 when its first store opened at Shaw House.

Today, it still churns out gelato freshly made in-store daily.

There are 32 flavours available every day, including classics such as Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry and Mango, as well as unique ones such as Ube, Candy Wonderland, Wicked Double Chocolate Brownie, Salted Caramel, Strawberry Cheesecake and Decadent Cookie Dough.

And Gelatissimo Singapore has a treat for subscribers of The Straits Times.

Buy one small cup of gelato, and you'll get one small cup free.

Get your gelato kick at these outlets: Shaw House (#01-01), Singapore Flyer (#01-14), and Sentosa Beach Station (#01-14).

Remember to flash your SPH Rewards in-app ST card when you make your purchase.

This promotion is on till Dec 31.

Soup up your kitchen with these appliances

Italy's Turbo Italia is one of the most popular brands of kitchen appliances in Singapore.

And now it has a few new products.

The Turbo Incanto hob is one, featuring Turbo's proprietary flames angled at 45 degrees for the best gas efficiency.

Turbo recently also launched its latest retractable power hood.

When in use, adjust the smoke guide board via a touch control, so that the smoke will be channelled towards the hood for more effective suction.

When not in use, the smoke guide board will retract and be fully concealed.

You can now try it for yourself at home.

From now to March 31, SPH subscribers will get to enjoy a 10 per cent discount when they spend at least $500 on Turbo Italia products.

To redeem the discount, enter the promotional code TURBOSPH when you make your purchases at www.turbo-italia.com

