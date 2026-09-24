ST journalists win SGX award for creative, experiential storytelling

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ST’s 10-question interactive quiz tested readers’ knowledge of Singapore stocks and how the local equities market works.

SINGAPORE – A Straits Times team was recognised for creative and experiential storytelling at the Singapore Exchange’s (SGX) awards for excellence in financial journalism and content on Sept 24.

Angela Tan, Charles Tampus, Cheong Poh Kwan, Hau Boon Lai, Poon Chian Hui, Raphael Tang and Roman Sverdan won the SGX Orb Awards – An Experiential Treat for their interactive quiz that helps users learn about the local stock market.

ST’s 10-question interactive quiz tested readers’ knowledge of Singapore stocks and how the local equities market works.

It covered topics from landmark share offerings and investment returns to dividends, short-selling and the rules governing listed companies, making the workings and history of Singapore’s stock market accessible to readers.

Tan, a senior business correspondent, called the win “a proud moment” for The Straits Times, and voiced appreciation “for the team who made this possible”.

ST associate editor Zakir Hussain said: “ST has long covered major developments in the Singapore stock market, and we thought it would be fun to quiz readers on how well they know it. We’re glad this effort was recognised, and that readers found it enjoyable”.

This is the second consecutive year ST has won in the category. In 2025, business journalists Timothy Goh and Sue-Ann Tan clinched the award for their interactive project on spending habits based on a survey of 1,000 people aged 18 to 30.

It explored how young adults spend on essentials such as food, transport and insurance, as well as travel and luxury items, and where they seek financial advice, from the media and social media influencers to friends and family.

Winners in five categories were unveiled at SGX’s ninth annual awards. The Story of the Year went to The Edge Singapore’s article, Is there a place for insurance in your portfolio? by Felicia Tan and Lin Daoyi.

The An Experiential Treat category was for creative works that “probe deep into the workings of a financial or commodity asset class”.

Submissions were reviewed by a panel of judges from the fund management industry and academia.

Teo Ai June, head of marketing and communications at SGX Group, said the awards celebrate “the people who bring that clarity, insight and fresh perspectives to financial markets”.

She noted that “financial markets are increasingly interconnected, and strong journalism helps audiences make sense of the forces shaping them”.

She added: “The strongest stories cut through the complexity, challenge assumptions and show why developments matter beyond a single market or moment.”